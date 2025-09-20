In Kyiv, a drunk Peugeot driver rammed a trolleybus

In Kyiv, a man got behind the wheel while intoxicated and crashed into a trolleybus; patrol officers drew up administrative materials against the driver, UNN reports with reference to the capital's patrol police.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the accident occurred in the Solomianskyi district. Preliminary, the driver of the Peugeot car failed to maintain a safe distance and crashed into a trolleybus. There were no casualties.

While communicating with the likely culprit of the accident, we found clear signs of alcohol intoxication in him. The man underwent a Drager test, the result was positive — 1.70 ppm. - the message says.

Law enforcement officers removed the man from driving and drew up relevant administrative materials against him.

