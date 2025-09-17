In Ternopil, a drunk TCC employee caused a mass road accident, a police officer was injured

A 31-year-old employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SP) in Ternopil, while intoxicated, caused a mass road accident involving police vehicles, as well as a truck and an Audi car. In addition, a police officer was injured in the accident. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Ternopil Oblast, according to UNN.

On Wednesday, September 17, while monitoring social networks, police discovered a video in which a Skoda driver, fleeing from patrol police, caused an accident. According to preliminary data, patrol officers received information that the Skoda driver, who was allegedly intoxicated, was driving from Zbarazh and failed to comply with a stop request. During the pursuit, the driver created dangerous situations for other road users and caused an accident involving official vehicles, as well as a truck and an Audi car. - the report says.

Police detained the offender and took him to the Ternopil District Police Department to clarify the circumstances.

He turned out to be a 31-year-old employee of the TCC and SP of one of the districts of the region. As it turned out, a few hours before the incident, this driver, while intoxicated, caused two more road accidents. - added the police.

The issue of bringing the suspect to administrative responsibility under Art. 122 (exceeding established speed limits, driving through a prohibited traffic light signal, and violating other traffic rules), Art. 124 (violation of traffic rules that caused damage to vehicles), Art. 122-4 (leaving the scene of a road accident), Art. 130 (driving vehicles by persons in a state of alcoholic, narcotic, or other intoxication) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses is being resolved.

The issue of detaining the driver in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Art. 342 (resistance to a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is also being resolved.

Recall

In Kharkiv, a minor young man driving a family car got into an accident, an administrative protocol was drawn up against the 14-year-old boy's mother, and criminal proceedings were also initiated.