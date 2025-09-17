$41.180.06
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
04:51 PM • 11296 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 12710 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 19430 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 33412 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 38759 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 38407 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
September 16, 04:50 PM • 103865 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 121057 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53877 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
In Ternopil, a drunk TCC employee caused a mass road accident, a police officer was injured

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1354 views

A 31-year-old employee of the TCC and SP in Ternopil, while intoxicated, caused a mass road accident in which police cars, a truck, and an Audi were damaged. The issue of bringing him to administrative and criminal responsibility is being decided.

In Ternopil, a drunk TCC employee caused a mass road accident, a police officer was injured

A 31-year-old employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SP) in Ternopil, while intoxicated, caused a mass road accident involving police vehicles, as well as a truck and an Audi car. In addition, a police officer was injured in the accident. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Ternopil Oblast, according to UNN.

On Wednesday, September 17, while monitoring social networks, police discovered a video in which a Skoda driver, fleeing from patrol police, caused an accident. According to preliminary data, patrol officers received information that the Skoda driver, who was allegedly intoxicated, was driving from Zbarazh and failed to comply with a stop request. During the pursuit, the driver created dangerous situations for other road users and caused an accident involving official vehicles, as well as a truck and an Audi car.

- the report says.

Police detained the offender and took him to the Ternopil District Police Department to clarify the circumstances.

He turned out to be a 31-year-old employee of the TCC and SP of one of the districts of the region. As it turned out, a few hours before the incident, this driver, while intoxicated, caused two more road accidents.

- added the police.

The issue of bringing the suspect to administrative responsibility under Art. 122 (exceeding established speed limits, driving through a prohibited traffic light signal, and violating other traffic rules), Art. 124 (violation of traffic rules that caused damage to vehicles), Art. 122-4 (leaving the scene of a road accident), Art. 130 (driving vehicles by persons in a state of alcoholic, narcotic, or other intoxication) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses is being resolved.

The issue of detaining the driver in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Art. 342 (resistance to a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is also being resolved.

Recall

In Kharkiv, a minor young man driving a family car got into an accident, an administrative protocol was drawn up against the 14-year-old boy's mother, and criminal proceedings were also initiated.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Ternopil
Kharkiv