Alfa Romeo unveiled the Giulia Luna Rossa: only 10 units and five times the downforce

The Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, within the framework of the new joint initiative Bottegafuoriserie, presented an extreme version of the sedan - the Giulia Quadrifoglio "Luna Rossa". The model, inspired by sailing races, received a radical aerodynamic package, making it one of the rarest modern "Alfas". This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The main feature of the special version is a colossal increase in downforce - up to 140 kg, which is five times higher than that of the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio. Engineers used the experience of the Italian sailing team Luna Rossa (a participant in the America's Cup).

Front bumper: new carbon blades generate 40% of all downforce.

Underbody and sills: modified elements accelerate airflow, creating a suction effect to the road.

Rear wing: a two-section carbon fiber structure mimics the wings of a hydrofoil, but rotated 180° for maximum pressure on the rear axle.

Technical specifications and design

Despite its aggressive appearance, the Luna Rossa is somewhat slower than the base model. Due to high aerodynamic drag, the top speed dropped from 307 km/h to 300 km/h. The engine remained standard - a 2.9-liter V6 Bi-Turbo with 513 hp.

The exterior features a hand-painted gray body, red stripes, and for the first time in the brand's history - red Alfa Romeo emblems. The interior is decorated with materials imitating life jackets and racing yacht sails.

Exclusivity

The model's circulation is limited to only 10 copies worldwide. For comparison, even the track version GTAm was produced in a series of 500 units. All 10 Luna Rossa cars have already been sold to collectors even before the official premiere at the Brussels Motor Show. The Bottegafuoriserie project plans to continue producing similar models for both brands.

