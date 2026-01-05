BMW recalls almost 37,000 cars due to steering problems
Kyiv • UNN
BMW is recalling 36,922 X3 models from 2025 and 2026 due to a software glitch that causes the steering wheel to rotate on its own while stationary. The problem affects cars in the US.
BMW is recalling almost 37,000 X3 models due to steering problems. Carscoops reports this, according to UNN.
Details
As the publication writes, BMW is recalling 36,922 X3 models due to steering problems. This will affect the 2025 and 2026 model years.
It is noted that the problem is that when stationary, a software glitch causes the steering wheel to turn back and forth without any driver input.
Recall
BMW is recalling almost 37,000 cars in the US due to steering problems.