BMW recalls almost 37,000 cars due to steering problems

BMW is recalling almost 37,000 X3 models due to steering problems. Carscoops reports this, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, BMW is recalling 36,922 X3 models due to steering problems. This will affect the 2025 and 2026 model years.

It is noted that the problem is that when stationary, a software glitch causes the steering wheel to turn back and forth without any driver input.

Recall

