January 5, 07:29 PM
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
January 5, 02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
January 5, 02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
January 5, 09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Sony Honda Mobility unveiled a new Afeela prototype at CES 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The joint venture Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) presented a new Afeela electric vehicle prototype at CES in Las Vegas. The production model Afeela 1 will begin to be delivered to customers in California at the end of 2026, with sales expanding to Arizona in 2027.

Sony Honda Mobility unveiled a new Afeela prototype at CES 2026

The joint venture Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) unveiled its new electric vehicle prototype at the annual CES exhibition in Las Vegas. Despite a general decline in interest from American automakers in the EV segment, the Japanese alliance confirmed its intention to launch a production model in the US market as early as 2028. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Company CEO Yasuhide Mizuno announced that the brand's first production model, the Afeela 1 sedan, previously unveiled, will begin reaching customers in California by the end of 2026. In 2027, sales geography will expand to the state of Arizona.

Mercedes-Benz launches driver assistance system - a competitor to Tesla FSD for US city streets06.01.26, 02:49 • 1340 views

The base price for the Afeela 1 in the Origin trim starts at $89,900, while the top-end Signature version will cost over $102,900.

Technical features and innovations

The 2026 Afeela prototype is an evolution of the concept of "mobility as a creative entertainment space."

The car combines Honda's engineering expertise with Sony's software solutions:

  • Performance: all-wheel drive system with two electric motors with a total output of 483 hp (360 kW).
    • Autonomy: a 91 kWh battery provides a range of approximately 480 km.
      • Technologies: over 45 sensors (including LiDAR) and an interactive light panel on the front of the car.
        • Multimedia: integration of YouTube, Spotify services and support for the Epic Games gaming platform.

          Market context

          Sony Honda's presentation was a notable event against the backdrop of many automotive giants canceling their EV plans due to the Trump administration's cancellation of $7,500 tax breaks and a drop in consumer demand. However, SHM is betting on the premium segment and a unique user experience based on artificial intelligence.

          Hyundai unveiled a new humanoid robot Atlas for car factories06.01.26, 05:31 • 1052 views

          Stepan Haftko

