Sony Honda Mobility unveiled a new Afeela prototype at CES 2026

The joint venture Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) unveiled its new electric vehicle prototype at the annual CES exhibition in Las Vegas. Despite a general decline in interest from American automakers in the EV segment, the Japanese alliance confirmed its intention to launch a production model in the US market as early as 2028. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Company CEO Yasuhide Mizuno announced that the brand's first production model, the Afeela 1 sedan, previously unveiled, will begin reaching customers in California by the end of 2026. In 2027, sales geography will expand to the state of Arizona.

The base price for the Afeela 1 in the Origin trim starts at $89,900, while the top-end Signature version will cost over $102,900.

Technical features and innovations

The 2026 Afeela prototype is an evolution of the concept of "mobility as a creative entertainment space."

The car combines Honda's engineering expertise with Sony's software solutions:

Performance: all-wheel drive system with two electric motors with a total output of 483 hp (360 kW).

Autonomy: a 91 kWh battery provides a range of approximately 480 km.

Technologies: over 45 sensors (including LiDAR) and an interactive light panel on the front of the car.

Multimedia: integration of YouTube, Spotify services and support for the Epic Games gaming platform.

Market context

Sony Honda's presentation was a notable event against the backdrop of many automotive giants canceling their EV plans due to the Trump administration's cancellation of $7,500 tax breaks and a drop in consumer demand. However, SHM is betting on the premium segment and a unique user experience based on artificial intelligence.

