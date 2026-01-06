$42.290.12
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Hyundai unveiled a new humanoid robot Atlas for car factories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

Hyundai Motor Co., through Boston Dynamics, unveiled an updated version of the Atlas robot at CES, designed for integration into production at car factories. It is capable of lifting up to 50 kg and operating in extreme temperatures.

Hyundai unveiled a new humanoid robot Atlas for car factories

Hyundai Motor Co., through its Boston Dynamics division, unveiled an updated version of the humanoid robot Atlas at the CES technology exhibition in Las Vegas. The new development is designed for full integration into manufacturing processes at automotive plants, particularly at the Savannah plant in Georgia. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The Atlas robot received human-sized manipulators with tactile sensors and joints with a full range of rotation. This allows it to lift loads weighing up to 50 kg and work stably in extreme temperature conditions - from -20°C to 40°C.

Chip shortage threatens 20% price hike for smartphones and computers - FT01.01.26, 09:00 • 7715 views

Hyundai plans a gradual implementation of the technology:

  • 2028: start of work at factories for performing monotonous tasks such as sorting and arranging components.
    • 2030: involvement of robots in complex assembly operations directly on the lines.

      Strategy and Competition

      The South Korean giant aims to establish mass production of up to 30,000 robots annually at a new plant in the US. Chairman Chung Euisun emphasized that the introduction of artificial intelligence is critical for maintaining competitiveness.

      This move puts Hyundai in direct competition with other automakers:

      • Tesla continues to develop its Optimus robot;
        • Xpeng has already demonstrated its own Iron model;
          • Toyota has joined forces with competitors to accelerate the development of AI robotics.

            Automation with humanoids will allow the industry to significantly reduce labor costs and increase safety in workshops. 

            Hyundai Chairman warns of crisis year for auto industry, calls for AI transformation05.01.26, 06:05 • 3536 views

            Stepan Haftko

            TechnologiesAuto
            Technology
            Georgia (U.S. state)
            Tesla, Inc.
            Las Vegas
            Bloomberg L.P.
            Hyundai
            Toyota