Hyundai Motor Company

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1362 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 9682 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53050 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193512 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112126 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372769 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298770 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212060 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243291 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254657 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+14°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114231 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 193512 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 372769 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245794 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298770 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9312 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33562 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60725 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46852 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117204 views
Found an alternative to the US market: Kia seeks to sell products in Europe due to Trump's tariffs

Kia plans to increase electric vehicle sales in Europe to over 60% by 2030 due to US tariffs. The company intends to increase annual sales in the US to 1.2 million cars by 2033.

Economy • April 3, 12:49 PM • 7700 views

Hyundai, Samsung, LG and KIA plan to return to Russia, but under certain conditions - media

South Korean companies are considering the possibility of resuming business in Russia after the end of the war in Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions, as Russia remains an important market.

Economy • March 28, 07:50 AM • 30392 views

Fatal accident on Stolychne highway: two people killed, children among the injured

On Stolichnoye Highway in Kyiv, a Hyundai drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Mercedes bus. Two people were killed and four injured, including two children.

Kyiv • January 11, 07:00 PM • 43090 views

Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% over the year

The Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% in 2024, with more than 51. 7 thousand cars registered. VW ID.4 became the leader among new electric cars, and NISSAN Leaf - among used ones.

Economy • January 9, 04:00 PM • 55460 views

Triple bus accident occurs on Odesa-Reni highway, there are victims

On the Odesa-Reni highway, a Hyundai driver overtook a bus and collided with an oncoming Ford, which then crashed into the bus. Two people from the Ford were hospitalized, and traffic on the highway was hampered.

Society • December 21, 02:22 PM • 23022 views

An accident in Turkey: 30 cars collided

A massive accident involving 30 vehicles occurred on the Van Erchysh highway due to fog and ice. One person died and 51 were injured in the accident, four of them in serious condition.

News of the World • December 10, 09:32 AM • 16908 views

Which electric cars became the leaders of sales in Ukraine in November: new ratings

In November, 3,742 electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine, which is 13% less than last year. Among the new ones, the HONDA M-NV is in the lead, and among the used ones - the NISSAN Leaf.

Economy • December 9, 08:59 AM • 15090 views

Hyundai will have to recall more than 225,000 vehicles: here are the reasons

Hyundai has announced a recall of more than 225,000 Santa Fe and Elantra vehicles. The reason was a malfunction of the rear-view camera, which may stop displaying images on the center screen.

News of the World • November 29, 07:59 AM • 14355 views

Ukrainians are increasingly buying used electric cars: which models are popular

In October, 44% of imported used cars less than 5 years old in Ukraine were electric vehicles. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were the most popular models among used electric cars.

Economy • November 22, 08:10 AM • 13318 views

In Kyiv region, a car collided with a garbage truck: one person was injured

An accident involving a Hyundai and a garbage truck occurred on the highway between the villages of Fursy and Trushky. A 56-year-old truck passenger suffered a broken arm and was hospitalized.

Crimes and emergencies • November 5, 10:30 AM • 14048 views

In Kyiv region, a car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with another car: two people were killed

in Brovary district, a Volkswagen drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Kia, which caught fire. The accident killed two people and injured three others.

Society • September 22, 10:51 PM • 21379 views

Odesa region exposes couple who illegally transported men abroad

Border guards stopped two cars in which the couple was trying to illegally transport seven men of military age to Moldova. The organizer of the scheme was the administrator of a telegram channel, who received from 80 to 120 thousand UAH for each "client".

Society • August 10, 10:18 PM • 31987 views

Hybrids and electric cars have become more popular in the new car market

In July, the share of cars with conventional engines in the new passenger car market in Ukraine fell to 63. 1%. Hybrids and electric vehicles grew in popularity, with MAZDA CX5 becoming the leader among gasoline models.

Society • August 5, 09:52 AM • 17500 views

A 22-year-old driver was hospitalized in Kyiv region as a result of a car collision

On July 4, a 22-year-old Mercedes driver was injured and hospitalized after failing to give way to a Hyundai in the village of Zhornivka, Kyiv region, which led to a collision.

Crimes and emergencies • July 6, 01:06 AM • 19211 views

At the truck on the capital's Paton Bridge on the move, a wheel flew off, another car was damaged

The truck lost a wheel while driving on the Paton bridge in Kiev, damaging another car, but there were no reports of injuries.

Kyiv • June 24, 11:44 AM • 52643 views

MEDIA: Musk hopes Tesla will start selling humanoid Optimus robots next year

Elon Musk expects Tesla to start selling its humanoid robot Optimus by the end of 2025. he also hopes that by the end of this year, the robots are expected to start performing tasks in factories.

News of the World • April 24, 04:58 PM • 21326 views

Kia EV9 crossover announced as the best car in 2024 - Ukrautoprom

The Kia EV9 electric crossover has been named the World's Best Car of 2024 at the World Car Awards announced at the New York International Auto Show.

News of the World • March 28, 10:20 AM • 42566 views

Second mass shooting in a week in Philadelphia, 8 teenagers wounded while waiting for bus

Eight teenagers aged 15-17 were wounded in a shooting at a bus stop in Philadelphia. They were shot by three men who fled the scene.

News of the World • March 7, 08:19 AM • 22582 views

Sold cars imported to Ukraine for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: military man faces up to 7 years in prison

A military officer and his accomplice will stand trial for selling two cars imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for personal gain.

Crimes and emergencies • February 20, 01:21 PM • 21542 views

The number of car thefts in Ukraine is returning to pre-war levels - analysis

The number of car thefts in Ukraine in 2023 returned to pre-war levels: 1278 cars were stolen, close to the 1148 stolen in 2021, but much lower than the record 12448 stolen in 2022 amid the Russian invasion.

Crimes and emergencies • February 2, 02:46 PM • 25129 views

In January 2024, new car sales in Ukraine increased by 47% year-on-year

In January 2024, Ukrainians bought 4. 4 thousand new passenger cars, which is 47% more than in January 2023.

Economy • February 1, 09:53 AM • 18940 views