Hyundai Motor Company

Kia plans to increase electric vehicle sales in Europe to over 60% by 2030 due to US tariffs. The company intends to increase annual sales in the US to 1.2 million cars by 2033.
South Korean companies are considering the possibility of resuming business in Russia after the end of the war in Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions, as Russia remains an important market.
On Stolichnoye Highway in Kyiv, a Hyundai drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Mercedes bus. Two people were killed and four injured, including two children.
The Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% in 2024, with more than 51. 7 thousand cars registered. VW ID.4 became the leader among new electric cars, and NISSAN Leaf - among used ones.
On the Odesa-Reni highway, a Hyundai driver overtook a bus and collided with an oncoming Ford, which then crashed into the bus. Two people from the Ford were hospitalized, and traffic on the highway was hampered.
A massive accident involving 30 vehicles occurred on the Van Erchysh highway due to fog and ice. One person died and 51 were injured in the accident, four of them in serious condition.
In November, 3,742 electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine, which is 13% less than last year. Among the new ones, the HONDA M-NV is in the lead, and among the used ones - the NISSAN Leaf.
Hyundai has announced a recall of more than 225,000 Santa Fe and Elantra vehicles. The reason was a malfunction of the rear-view camera, which may stop displaying images on the center screen.
In October, 44% of imported used cars less than 5 years old in Ukraine were electric vehicles. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were the most popular models among used electric cars.
An accident involving a Hyundai and a garbage truck occurred on the highway between the villages of Fursy and Trushky. A 56-year-old truck passenger suffered a broken arm and was hospitalized.
in Brovary district, a Volkswagen drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Kia, which caught fire. The accident killed two people and injured three others.
Border guards stopped two cars in which the couple was trying to illegally transport seven men of military age to Moldova. The organizer of the scheme was the administrator of a telegram channel, who received from 80 to 120 thousand UAH for each "client".
In July, the share of cars with conventional engines in the new passenger car market in Ukraine fell to 63. 1%. Hybrids and electric vehicles grew in popularity, with MAZDA CX5 becoming the leader among gasoline models.
On July 4, a 22-year-old Mercedes driver was injured and hospitalized after failing to give way to a Hyundai in the village of Zhornivka, Kyiv region, which led to a collision.
The truck lost a wheel while driving on the Paton bridge in Kiev, damaging another car, but there were no reports of injuries.
Elon Musk expects Tesla to start selling its humanoid robot Optimus by the end of 2025. he also hopes that by the end of this year, the robots are expected to start performing tasks in factories.
The Kia EV9 electric crossover has been named the World's Best Car of 2024 at the World Car Awards announced at the New York International Auto Show.
Eight teenagers aged 15-17 were wounded in a shooting at a bus stop in Philadelphia. They were shot by three men who fled the scene.
A military officer and his accomplice will stand trial for selling two cars imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for personal gain.
The number of car thefts in Ukraine in 2023 returned to pre-war levels: 1278 cars were stolen, close to the 1148 stolen in 2021, but much lower than the record 12448 stolen in 2022 amid the Russian invasion.
In January 2024, Ukrainians bought 4. 4 thousand new passenger cars, which is 47% more than in January 2023.