GM and Hyundai unite: together they will develop trucks, passenger cars, and vans

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5850 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35710 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38946 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 62572 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 86715 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 64662 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 43200 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 44341 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55990 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55791 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.3m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 44189 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 43255 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 62715 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 15295 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 28244 views
Publications
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 12118 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 29034 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35625 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38871 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63685 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63685 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 120068 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 130176 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 122173 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 133533 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

GM and Hyundai unite: together they will develop trucks, passenger cars, and vans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

General Motors and Hyundai have announced a partnership to develop five new models, from pickups to electric vans. The cooperation covers markets in both Americas, with the first cars appearing in 2028.

GM and Hyundai unite: together they will develop trucks, passenger cars, and vans

General Motors and Hyundai have announced a partnership: the companies are jointly creating five new models – from pickups to electric vans. The cooperation covers the markets of both Americas, and the first cars will appear as early as 2028, writes UNN with reference to Motor1.

GM and Hyundai have finally agreed on the details of their unexpected cooperation. The duo will work on compact and mid-size pickups for the Central and South American markets, where a compact SUV and a car of similar size are also planned to be released 

- the publication states.

All four models, as indicated, will be available with either internal combustion engines or hybrid powertrains. In addition, a fully electric commercial van is being developed for North America as a smaller alternative to Chevrolet's BrightDrop van.

After full production ramp-up of all products, the two companies will produce over 800,000 vehicles annually. Hyundai will be responsible for the development of compact models and the electric van, while GM will be engaged in the development of mid-size trucks, the publication states.

Each company will sell cars under its own brand. Cars intended for the Central and South American markets will go on sale in 2028. The launch of an electric commercial van manufactured in the United States is scheduled for the beginning of the same year 

- the publication reveals the companies' plans.

Hyundai and GM are also exploring opportunities for joint procurement of raw materials and parts, as well as ensuring low-carbon steel. In addition, both parties are considering the possibility of working together in the field of fuel cells. This contrasts with Stellantis' recent decision to effectively cancel its hydrogen fuel cell initiatives.

Why GM and Hyundai are cooperating

There are several reasons why two automakers, despite their differences, would decide to cooperate. Joining forces allows GM and Hyundai to reduce development costs and accelerate the engineering process, which will contribute to faster product launch. Additional savings are provided by joint procurement of raw materials and components.

Hyundai and GM hint at expanding the partnership, stating that these are only the first five jointly developed cars, and thus hint that more are on the way.

The Xpeng P7 electric sedan received 10,000 orders in 6 minutes after sales began in China07.08.25, 11:35 • 2296 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldAuto
General Motors
Hyundai
United States