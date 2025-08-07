GM and Hyundai unite: together they will develop trucks, passenger cars, and vans

General Motors and Hyundai have announced a partnership: the companies are jointly creating five new models – from pickups to electric vans. The cooperation covers the markets of both Americas, and the first cars will appear as early as 2028, writes UNN with reference to Motor1.

GM and Hyundai have finally agreed on the details of their unexpected cooperation. The duo will work on compact and mid-size pickups for the Central and South American markets, where a compact SUV and a car of similar size are also planned to be released - the publication states.

All four models, as indicated, will be available with either internal combustion engines or hybrid powertrains. In addition, a fully electric commercial van is being developed for North America as a smaller alternative to Chevrolet's BrightDrop van.

After full production ramp-up of all products, the two companies will produce over 800,000 vehicles annually. Hyundai will be responsible for the development of compact models and the electric van, while GM will be engaged in the development of mid-size trucks, the publication states.

Each company will sell cars under its own brand. Cars intended for the Central and South American markets will go on sale in 2028. The launch of an electric commercial van manufactured in the United States is scheduled for the beginning of the same year - the publication reveals the companies' plans.

Hyundai and GM are also exploring opportunities for joint procurement of raw materials and parts, as well as ensuring low-carbon steel. In addition, both parties are considering the possibility of working together in the field of fuel cells. This contrasts with Stellantis' recent decision to effectively cancel its hydrogen fuel cell initiatives.

Why GM and Hyundai are cooperating

There are several reasons why two automakers, despite their differences, would decide to cooperate. Joining forces allows GM and Hyundai to reduce development costs and accelerate the engineering process, which will contribute to faster product launch. Additional savings are provided by joint procurement of raw materials and components.

Hyundai and GM hint at expanding the partnership, stating that these are only the first five jointly developed cars, and thus hint that more are on the way.

