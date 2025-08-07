$41.610.07
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 9058 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 20568 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 42634 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 48415 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 97639 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 67997 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 61493 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 47821 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 101773 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
The Xpeng P7 electric sedan received 10,000 orders in 6 minutes after sales began in China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

The new Xpeng P7 electric sedan received 10,000 orders in 6 minutes and 37 seconds after pre-sales began in China. The car is available in versions with a range of 820 km, 750 km, and 702 km, and is offered in six body colors.

The Xpeng P7 electric sedan received 10,000 orders in 6 minutes after sales began in China

The new Xpeng P7 electric sedan received 10,000 orders in 6 minutes and 37 seconds after the start of pre-sales in China. This was reported by UNN with reference to carnewschina.com.

Details

The new car is available in versions with an ultra-long range of 820 km, high performance of 750 km, and a long range of 702 km.

The body dimensions are 5017/1970/1427 mm (length/width/height), and the wheelbase is 3008 mm. Six body colors are also offered: silver, yellow, green, purple, gray, and blue. The car paint has a clear coat thickness of 70 micrometers.

In addition, it is reported that consumers can place an order by paying a deposit of 99 yuan (14 US dollars), which can later be used to offset the purchase cost of 3000 yuan (418 US dollars). The official launch is scheduled for the end of this month, and the pre-sale price range was not announced during the debut.

Recall

The Elexio electric crossover, developed for China, may enter global markets. The crossover has a modern design but limited technology.

Yevhen Ustimenko

