The Xpeng P7 electric sedan received 10,000 orders in 6 minutes after sales began in China

The new Xpeng P7 electric sedan received 10,000 orders in 6 minutes and 37 seconds after the start of pre-sales in China. This was reported by UNN with reference to carnewschina.com.

Details

The new car is available in versions with an ultra-long range of 820 km, high performance of 750 km, and a long range of 702 km.

The body dimensions are 5017/1970/1427 mm (length/width/height), and the wheelbase is 3008 mm. Six body colors are also offered: silver, yellow, green, purple, gray, and blue. The car paint has a clear coat thickness of 70 micrometers.

In addition, it is reported that consumers can place an order by paying a deposit of 99 yuan (14 US dollars), which can later be used to offset the purchase cost of 3000 yuan (418 US dollars). The official launch is scheduled for the end of this month, and the pre-sale price range was not announced during the debut.

Recall

