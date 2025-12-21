Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them

Russian Armed Forces servicemen forcibly removed about 50 Ukrainian citizens from Sumy region to their territory. The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, has already appealed to his counterpart in the Russian Federation with a demand to provide information on the whereabouts of illegally deported Ukrainian citizens, and also sent a letter to the ICRC, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, on December 18, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation illegally detained about 50 civilians — residents of Hrabovske village, Sumy region, held them without access to communication and proper conditions, and on December 20, forcibly removed them to the territory of the Russian Federation. - Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that "such actions are a gross violation of international humanitarian law — this is a violation of the laws and customs of war, illegal deprivation of liberty and forced deportation of the civilian population."

I immediately appealed to the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation with a demand to provide information on the whereabouts of illegally deported citizens of Ukraine, to report on the conditions of their detention and urgent needs, and to take measures for their immediate return to Ukraine. I also sent a letter to the ICRC. - Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman called on the international community to give a proper legal assessment of Russia's actions and to use all available mechanisms of influence to stop the illegal deportations of Ukraine's civilian population.

And I appeal to our citizens: staying in the combat zone is dangerous. Evacuation is a chance to save yourself and your loved ones! A law on forced evacuation, at least of children, from territories where there is a direct threat to their lives and freedom must be adopted. - Lubinets emphasized.

