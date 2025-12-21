Ukrainian forces advanced in Kupyansk, Russians intensified activity in Sumy region - ISW

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
December 20, 05:28 PM • 19856 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 45473 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 47352 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 33479 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 30593 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 33337 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 37225 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26454 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25556 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20762 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.6m/s
87%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Britain cuts funding for countering Russian propaganda in Western Balkans - The GuardianDecember 20, 11:33 PM • 6728 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine should not seek an alternative to the US to force Russia to end the warDecember 21, 12:05 AM • 10707 views
Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in MiamiVideoDecember 21, 01:11 AM • 19509 views
"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of EuropeDecember 21, 01:44 AM • 12775 views
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov regionPhoto05:20 AM • 6106 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 26272 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 47359 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 95920 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 68937 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 76955 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Elon Musk
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
France
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 10652 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 12318 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 24783 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 38788 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 31046 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
Forbes
The New York Times

Ukrainian forces advanced in Kupyansk, Russians intensified activity in Sumy region - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Ukrainian forces advanced in the central part of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, as confirmed by geolocated video footage from December 20. Russian forces intensified activity in Sumy Oblast but did not achieve confirmed progress.

Ukrainian forces advanced in Kupyansk, Russians intensified activity in Sumy region - ISW

Ukrainian forces recently advanced in the central part of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. This is confirmed by geolocated video footage published on December 20. In contrast, the Russians have intensified their activity in Sumy Oblast. This is reported by ISW, according to UNN.

Details

According to the published geolocated videos, Ukrainian troops recently advanced along the R-79 Kupyansk-Chuhuiv highway in the city center. At the same time, on December 19 and 20, Russian troops attacked near Kupyansk, including to the east in the direction of Petropavlivka, to the southeast near Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane, and to the south near Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi.

In contrast, Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces counterattacked from the area of Sobolivka (west of Kupyansk) and Myrove (northwest of the city), as well as within Kupyansk itself and near Stepova Novoselivka.

Fighting in northern Sumy Oblast

On December 20, Russian troops continued offensive operations in northern Sumy Oblast, but did not achieve confirmed progress. However, Russian sources, including the Russian Ministry of Defense, claimed to have captured the settlement of Vysokoe near the border, and Russian milbloggers attributed the capture of Hrabovske to Russian troops, but these claims were not confirmed.

However, on December 19 and 20, Russian troops attacked in Kursk and Sumy Oblasts, including near Andriivka, Kindrativka, Varachyne, and also near Vysokoe. Russian milbloggers also claimed Ukrainian counterattacks near Oleksiivka.

In addition, according to Russian sources, individual Russian units in the Sumy direction are suffering significant losses and have problems with evacuation and rotations. It is also reported that Russian troops in the Sumy direction suffered heavy losses after a commander sent them to occupy a windbreak, which the commander mistakenly reported was free of Ukrainian troops.

Recall

On the night of December 21, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 97 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense forces neutralized 75 drones, but 19 drones hit eight locations.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Bloggers
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kupiansk