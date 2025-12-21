Ukrainian forces advanced in Kupyansk, Russians intensified activity in Sumy region - ISW

Ukrainian forces recently advanced in the central part of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. This is confirmed by geolocated video footage published on December 20. In contrast, the Russians have intensified their activity in Sumy Oblast. This is reported by ISW, according to UNN.

According to the published geolocated videos, Ukrainian troops recently advanced along the R-79 Kupyansk-Chuhuiv highway in the city center. At the same time, on December 19 and 20, Russian troops attacked near Kupyansk, including to the east in the direction of Petropavlivka, to the southeast near Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane, and to the south near Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi.

In contrast, Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces counterattacked from the area of Sobolivka (west of Kupyansk) and Myrove (northwest of the city), as well as within Kupyansk itself and near Stepova Novoselivka.

Fighting in northern Sumy Oblast

On December 20, Russian troops continued offensive operations in northern Sumy Oblast, but did not achieve confirmed progress. However, Russian sources, including the Russian Ministry of Defense, claimed to have captured the settlement of Vysokoe near the border, and Russian milbloggers attributed the capture of Hrabovske to Russian troops, but these claims were not confirmed.

However, on December 19 and 20, Russian troops attacked in Kursk and Sumy Oblasts, including near Andriivka, Kindrativka, Varachyne, and also near Vysokoe. Russian milbloggers also claimed Ukrainian counterattacks near Oleksiivka.

In addition, according to Russian sources, individual Russian units in the Sumy direction are suffering significant losses and have problems with evacuation and rotations. It is also reported that Russian troops in the Sumy direction suffered heavy losses after a commander sent them to occupy a windbreak, which the commander mistakenly reported was free of Ukrainian troops.

On the night of December 21, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 97 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense forces neutralized 75 drones, but 19 drones hit eight locations.