Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coast

The US Department of War, together, will steadfastly conduct maritime interdiction operations to eliminate illegal criminal networks. This is how US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth commented on the seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, reports UNN.

Details

Hegseth noted that US President Donald Trump clearly stated that "the blockade of oil tankers departing from or heading to Venezuela will remain in full force until the Maduro criminal group returns all stolen American assets."

The US Department of War, together with our partners, will steadfastly conduct maritime interdiction operations — as part of Operation Southern Spear — to eliminate illegal criminal networks. Violence, drugs, and chaos will not control the Western Hemisphere. - summarized the US Secretary of Defense.

Earlier

The United States of America seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in international waters.

Reuters indicated that this incident occurred just days after US President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.