Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coast
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth commented on the seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. The US will continue maritime interdictions as part of Operation "Southern Spear" to eliminate illegal criminal networks.
The US Department of War, together, will steadfastly conduct maritime interdiction operations to eliminate illegal criminal networks. This is how US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth commented on the seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, reports UNN.
Details
Hegseth noted that US President Donald Trump clearly stated that "the blockade of oil tankers departing from or heading to Venezuela will remain in full force until the Maduro criminal group returns all stolen American assets."
The US Department of War, together with our partners, will steadfastly conduct maritime interdiction operations — as part of Operation Southern Spear — to eliminate illegal criminal networks. Violence, drugs, and chaos will not control the Western Hemisphere.
Earlier
The United States of America seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in international waters.
Reuters indicated that this incident occurred just days after US President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.