December 20, 05:28 PM • 18047 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 40643 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 41149 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 29590 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 27764 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 31601 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 35281 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26266 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25408 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20650 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth commented on the seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. The US will continue maritime interdictions as part of Operation "Southern Spear" to eliminate illegal criminal networks.

Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coast

The US Department of War, together, will steadfastly conduct maritime interdiction operations to eliminate illegal criminal networks. This is how US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth commented on the seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, reports UNN.

Details

Hegseth noted that US President Donald Trump clearly stated that "the blockade of oil tankers departing from or heading to Venezuela will remain in full force until the Maduro criminal group returns all stolen American assets."

The US Department of War, together with our partners, will steadfastly conduct maritime interdiction operations — as part of Operation Southern Spear — to eliminate illegal criminal networks. Violence, drugs, and chaos will not control the Western Hemisphere.

- summarized the US Secretary of Defense.

Earlier

The United States of America seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in international waters.

Reuters indicated that this incident occurred just days after US President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
United States Department of Defense
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States