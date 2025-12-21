$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
In Russia, the "ground sank" again: this time along with the main gas pipeline
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in Crimea
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 89843 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 63950 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
Blow to drug business: 384 people detained and 1.5 tons of drugs seized in Italy during a large-scale operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Italian police arrested 384 people and seized 1.5 tons of drugs during a large-scale anti-drug trafficking operation. 655 people are under investigation, 35 kg of cocaine and 40 firearms have been confiscated.

Blow to drug business: 384 people detained and 1.5 tons of drugs seized in Italy during a large-scale operation

Italian police said on Saturday that they had arrested 384 people and seized approximately 1.5 tons of drugs as part of a large-scale anti-drug operation. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in addition to the arrests, 655 people are under investigation, including 39 minors. In addition, 35 kilograms of cocaine and more than 40 firearms were confiscated.

The operation, completed on Friday in several provinces, led to the temporary closure of five cannabis shops in three cities after 312 searches.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that during the searches, 296 kilograms of cannabis products were seized, which, as initial tests showed, are illegal drugs.

"In June, Italy approved a security decree that bans so-called "legal" cannabis and prohibits the trade of "light cannabis" or hemp, which, unlike marijuana, does not have a psychoactive effect," the article says.

Recall

In May, the authorities of Italy and Albania conducted a large-scale anti-drug operation. Millions of euros and thousands of kilograms of drugs were seized, and arrest warrants were issued for 52 suspects.

Drugs worth UAH 15 million: a scheme for growing and selling cannabis exposed in Kyiv region02.10.25, 15:43 • 2859 views

