Blow to drug business: 384 people detained and 1.5 tons of drugs seized in Italy during a large-scale operation

Italian police said on Saturday that they had arrested 384 people and seized approximately 1.5 tons of drugs as part of a large-scale anti-drug operation.

It is noted that in addition to the arrests, 655 people are under investigation, including 39 minors. In addition, 35 kilograms of cocaine and more than 40 firearms were confiscated.

The operation, completed on Friday in several provinces, led to the temporary closure of five cannabis shops in three cities after 312 searches. - the publication writes.

It is indicated that during the searches, 296 kilograms of cannabis products were seized, which, as initial tests showed, are illegal drugs.

"In June, Italy approved a security decree that bans so-called "legal" cannabis and prohibits the trade of "light cannabis" or hemp, which, unlike marijuana, does not have a psychoactive effect," the article says.

In May, the authorities of Italy and Albania conducted a large-scale anti-drug operation. Millions of euros and thousands of kilograms of drugs were seized, and arrest warrants were issued for 52 suspects.

