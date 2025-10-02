Drugs worth UAH 15 million: a scheme for growing and selling cannabis exposed in Kyiv region

$41.220.08
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 14685 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 23941 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 26004 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 24720 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 40866 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20363 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 21392 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 38062 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
October 1, 03:19 PM • 56190 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhotoOctober 2, 05:59 AM • 23981 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 29211 views
"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquarters08:49 AM • 12792 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 13485 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 11146 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 6894 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 11499 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 13839 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 29578 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 40868 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 51102 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 59355 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 41682 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 44253 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 53731 views
Drugs worth UAH 15 million: a scheme for growing and selling cannabis exposed in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Three residents of Kyiv region organized a professional cannabis plantation with irrigation and cameras. 400 cannabis bushes and 60 kg of drugs worth UAH 15 million were seized.

Drugs worth UAH 15 million: a scheme for growing and selling cannabis exposed in Kyiv region

Three residents of Kyiv region set up a professional cannabis plantation equipped with irrigation and video cameras. During searches, over 400 cannabis bushes and 60 kg of finished drug worth over UAH 15 million were seized. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, three persons who organized the illegal cultivation of cannabis, the production and sale of cannabis were notified of suspicion. Their actions were qualified under Part 3 of Art. 307, Part 2 of Art. 310 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the message says.

According to the investigation, the drug business was organized by three residents of the Kyiv region, who developed a detailed scheme for illegal earnings on the cultivation of drug-containing plants and the sale of manufactured drug products.

The plants were well cared for: fenced, watered, and video surveillance was installed.

Dried drug-containing plants were stored in a specially equipped room. Cannabis was made from the obtained raw materials and sold to "clients" throughout the country.

During searches at the place of cultivation and production of narcotic drugs, more than 400 cannabis plants and 60 kg of narcotic drugs, as well as other evidence, were found and seized.

The value of the seized drug goods at "black market" prices is over 15 million hryvnias.

Up to 10 years in prison: Zaporizhzhia colony inspector to be tried for supplying drugs and phones01.09.25, 04:35 • 3974 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine