Drugs worth UAH 15 million: a scheme for growing and selling cannabis exposed in Kyiv region

Three residents of Kyiv region set up a professional cannabis plantation equipped with irrigation and video cameras. During searches, over 400 cannabis bushes and 60 kg of finished drug worth over UAH 15 million were seized. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, three persons who organized the illegal cultivation of cannabis, the production and sale of cannabis were notified of suspicion. Their actions were qualified under Part 3 of Art. 307, Part 2 of Art. 310 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the message says.

According to the investigation, the drug business was organized by three residents of the Kyiv region, who developed a detailed scheme for illegal earnings on the cultivation of drug-containing plants and the sale of manufactured drug products.

The plants were well cared for: fenced, watered, and video surveillance was installed.

Dried drug-containing plants were stored in a specially equipped room. Cannabis was made from the obtained raw materials and sold to "clients" throughout the country.

During searches at the place of cultivation and production of narcotic drugs, more than 400 cannabis plants and 60 kg of narcotic drugs, as well as other evidence, were found and seized.

The value of the seized drug goods at "black market" prices is over 15 million hryvnias.

