Up to 10 years in prison: Zaporizhzhia colony inspector to be tried for supplying drugs and phones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

An inspector of a correctional colony in Zaporizhzhia will be tried for supplying prohibited items and drugs to prisoners for money. The indictment has been sent to court, and the defendant faces up to 10 years in prison.

Up to 10 years in prison: Zaporizhzhia colony inspector to be tried for supplying drugs and phones

In Zaporizhzhia, based on the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), an inspector of a correctional colony will be tried for organizing the supply of prohibited items and drugs to prisoners for money. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

SBI employees, with the assistance of the SBU, completed the pre-trial investigation against an inspector of one of the Zaporizhzhia colonies, who, for money, organized the supply of prohibited items and narcotic drugs to prisoners. The indictment has been sent to court.

- stated in the post.

The investigation established that the man had been working in the colony since 2023 as a junior inspector of the supervision and security department. Using his official position, he set up an illegal business — by prior order, he brought phones and drugs, which he transferred through hiding places.

A phone cost 2,000 UAH, drugs — 3,500 UAH. He received payment on his wife's card. Law enforcement officers detained the inspector while attempting to transfer drugs to one of the convicts.

The indictment has been sent to court. The defendant is charged with receiving undue benefits and selling drugs in places of deprivation of liberty. The sanctions of the articles provide for up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Veronika Marchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine