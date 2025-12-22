AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
04:37 PM • 3216 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 15113 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 13836 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 16124 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 18925 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 18789 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19372 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17327 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13282 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12397 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.4m/s
85%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 30716 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 33135 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 24809 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 24956 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 13948 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 15113 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 25095 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 60275 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 82260 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 116711 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 74 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 4690 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 33248 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 30820 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 33578 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
Film
The Diplomat

AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Famous singer and rapper Nicki Minaj accidentally called US Vice President J.D. Vance a "murderer" during a TV show, the star misspoke.

AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow

Famous rapper Nicki Minaj, who in recent years has become an unexpected supporter of right-wing forces, found herself in a scandalous situation on the AmericaFest stage. Performing before a youth audience, she mistakenly used an extremely harsh word against the US Vice President. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

Attempting to acknowledge the country's leaders, Minaj made a fatal slip of the tongue that shocked those present in the hall.

Dear young men, you have amazing role models, such as our handsome, brilliant president, and you have amazing role models, such as the killer J.D. Vance, our vice president.

— the artist stated.

Realizing what she had said, the rapper instantly fell silent, covering her face with her hand in shame. The situation looked particularly tense because Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was killed three months ago, was sitting next to her.

Erika Kirk showed remarkable composure and personally calmed the stunned star. She urged Minaj to ignore the mistake and "just laugh it off."

Believe me, there's nothing new under the sun that I haven't heard. So you're fine. I love you.

— Kirk addressed the singer.

Despite the fact that the internet community has already begun to circulate this moment, Kirk emphasized that such incidents only toughen one up.

Part. Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, and other musicians signed a letter against artificial intelligence

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician