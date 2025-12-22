AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow

Famous rapper Nicki Minaj, who in recent years has become an unexpected supporter of right-wing forces, found herself in a scandalous situation on the AmericaFest stage. Performing before a youth audience, she mistakenly used an extremely harsh word against the US Vice President. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Attempting to acknowledge the country's leaders, Minaj made a fatal slip of the tongue that shocked those present in the hall.

Dear young men, you have amazing role models, such as our handsome, brilliant president, and you have amazing role models, such as the killer J.D. Vance, our vice president. — the artist stated.

Realizing what she had said, the rapper instantly fell silent, covering her face with her hand in shame. The situation looked particularly tense because Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was killed three months ago, was sitting next to her.

Erika Kirk showed remarkable composure and personally calmed the stunned star. She urged Minaj to ignore the mistake and "just laugh it off."

Believe me, there's nothing new under the sun that I haven't heard. So you're fine. I love you. — Kirk addressed the singer.

Despite the fact that the internet community has already begun to circulate this moment, Kirk emphasized that such incidents only toughen one up.

