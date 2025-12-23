Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year

As of early December, more than 50 foreign visits of official delegations led by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been made. This was reported by the State Administration of Affairs in response to a request from UNN.

Details

In 2025 (at the time of the request; December 8 - ed.), 50 foreign visits of official delegations led by the President of Ukraine were made - reported the State Administration of Affairs.

They added that records of expenses for organizing foreign visits of the President of Ukraine are not kept separately.

Information regarding the preparation and conduct of events with the participation of the President of Ukraine, including foreign visits, protocol events with the participation of the Head of State or persons authorized by him, is classified as restricted access information - clarified the State Administration of Affairs.

Addition

It should be noted that on Monday, December 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

That same evening, Zelenskyy and his wife Olena began their first official visit to Ireland.

On Monday, December 8, the President visited London, where he held meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European leaders.

The next day, December 9, Zelenskyy arrived in Italy for a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Before that, he met with Pope Francis.

On Sunday, December 14, the President visited Germany for a meeting with the American delegation. The negotiations concerned security guarantees for Ukraine to avoid a repeat of the Budapest Memorandum experience and Russia's invasion.

On Tuesday, December 16, Zelenskyy landed in the Netherlands, where he was on an official visit. In particular, the President met with Prime Minister Dick Schoof and King Willem-Alexander to discuss peace talks and support for Ukraine.

On Thursday, December 18, Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for a crucial EU summit, where the issue of financing for Ukraine for the coming years was to be considered.

On the evening of December 18, Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on an official visit.

By the way, according to media reports, Zelenskyy made 134 foreign visits after taking office as President of Ukraine in 2019, 48 of which were last year.

The head of state most often visited Germany, France, the USA, Poland, and Belgium.

As noted above, the State Administration of Affairs does not keep records of expenses for organizing the President's foreign visits, however, according to the law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025", this year the State Administration of Affairs was allocated 782 million 277.3 thousand hryvnias under the program "Maintenance and organizational, information-analytical, material and technical support for the activities of the President of Ukraine and the Office of the President of Ukraine".

In the budget for next year, under the specified program, 877 million 696.1 thousand hryvnias are provided.

