Zelenskyy and the First Lady began their visit to Ireland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena have begun a visit to Ireland, as announced by the country's Prime Minister Micheál Martin on X, UNN reports.

It is a great honor to welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska to Ireland. Our support for the people of Ukraine, who are defending their freedom and democracy, remains unwavering. - Martin wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with, among others, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin on Tuesday. This is the first official visit of the President and First Lady of Ukraine to Ireland.