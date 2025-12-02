Zelenskyy and the First Lady began their visit to Ireland
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena began their first official visit to Ireland. They were greeted by Prime Minister Micheál Martin, who confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine.
It is a great honor to welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska to Ireland. Our support for the people of Ukraine, who are defending their freedom and democracy, remains unwavering.
Addition
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with, among others, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin on Tuesday. This is the first official visit of the President and First Lady of Ukraine to Ireland.