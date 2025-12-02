$42.270.07
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 942 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 16927 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 31389 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 24708 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 25438 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 26252 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 23026 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 23685 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 46930 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20704 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Zelenskyy and the First Lady began their visit to Ireland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena began their first official visit to Ireland. They were greeted by Prime Minister Micheál Martin, who confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and the First Lady began their visit to Ireland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena have begun a visit to Ireland, as announced by the country's Prime Minister Micheál Martin on X, UNN reports.

It is a great honor to welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska to Ireland. Our support for the people of Ukraine, who are defending their freedom and democracy, remains unwavering.

- Martin wrote.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with, among others, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin on Tuesday. This is the first official visit of the President and First Lady of Ukraine to Ireland.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska