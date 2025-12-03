$42.330.01
01:22 PM • 830 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 2734 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 8198 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 13456 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 17489 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 25993 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 33955 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 28824 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 38811 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75538 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 10674 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the State Budget for 2026. 257 MPs voted "for", 37 - "against", 24 - "abstained".

Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026", reports UNN with reference to the broadcast of the meeting.

Details

257 people's deputies voted for the draft law No. 14000 "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". 37 - "against", 24 - "abstained".

Addition

In October, the State Budget 2026 was adopted in the first reading.

According to the project, the State Budget revenues will amount to UAH 2.4 trillion, which is UAH 446.8 billion (18.8%) more compared to 2025. Expenditures - UAH 4.8 trillion, which is UAH 415 billion more compared to 2025.

Defense and security expenditures are planned at UAH 2.8 trillion, which is 27.2% of GDP (+UAH 168.6 billion to 2025).

Expenditures on:

  • social protection – UAH 467.1 billion (+UAH 45 billion);
    • healthcare – UAH 258 billion (+UAH 38.2 billion);
      • education – UAH 265.4 billion (+UAH 66.5 billion);
        • science – UAH 19.9 billion (+UAH 5.4 billion);
          • veteran policy – UAH 17.9 billion (+UAH 6.1 billion);
            • economic support - UAH 41.5 billion.

              Parliamentarians officially submitted proposals before the adoption of the State Budget for 2026, which, in particular, provide for measures to increase salaries for military personnel and teachers, as well as to provide funds for demining, as well as for the reconstruction of a hospital in the Kharkiv region.

              In early November, the Cabinet of Ministers prepared the draft State Budget-2026 for the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada. The total amount of revenues will increase by 27.8 billion hryvnias, and expenditures will also increase - by 33.6 billion hryvnias.

              The government has provided for an increase in salaries for doctors and educators next year. The total amount of revenues will increase by 27.8 billion hryvnias. In particular, due to an increase in the corporate income tax rate for banks from 25% to 50%.

              Also, expenditures will increase - by 33.6 billion hryvnias. In particular, out of these funds, 18.9 billion hryvnias will replenish the reserve fund, 6.6 billion hryvnias will go to a phased increase in salaries for school teachers and university and vocational college lecturers by 50% during the year.

              In a comment to UNN, a member of the Verkhovna Rada budget committee, MP Ivan Krulko, said that a record number of amendments – over 3300 – had been submitted to the draft State Budget for 2026. In total, to take all of them into account, three more budgets of Ukraine would have been needed.

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              EconomyPolitics
              State budget
              Verkhovna Rada