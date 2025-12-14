$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 320 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Germany for a meeting with the American delegation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany for a meeting with the American delegation. The negotiations concern security guarantees for Ukraine to avoid a repeat of the Budapest Memorandum experience and Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy arrived in Germany for a meeting with the American delegation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany for negotiations with the American delegation on security guarantees for Ukraine. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today's plan is a meeting with the American negotiating team. We are focusing on how to reliably guarantee security for Ukraine so that the experience of the Budapest Memorandum and Russia's invasion never happens again. We expect constructive negotiations.

- the message says.

Recall

On December 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings in Berlin with representatives of US President Donald Trump and European partners. The negotiations will concern a political agreement on ending the war and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Kushner and Witkoff arrived in Berlin for a meeting with Zelenskyy - Media14.12.25, 12:50 • 1670 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine