Zelenskyy arrived in Germany for a meeting with the American delegation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Germany for negotiations with the American delegation on security guarantees for Ukraine. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today's plan is a meeting with the American negotiating team. We are focusing on how to reliably guarantee security for Ukraine so that the experience of the Budapest Memorandum and Russia's invasion never happens again. We expect constructive negotiations. - the message says.

Recall

On December 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings in Berlin with representatives of US President Donald Trump and European partners. The negotiations will concern a political agreement on ending the war and security guarantees for Ukraine.

