Kushner and Witkoff arrived in Berlin for a meeting with Zelenskyy - Media

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Berlin for talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders in Berlin this weekend, the White House said, as Washington pushes for an agreed plan to end the war.

Germany earlier on Saturday, December 13, said it would host American and Ukrainian delegations over the weekend for ceasefire talks, ahead of a summit involving European leaders and Zelenskyy in Berlin on Monday.

Recall

On December 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings in Berlin with representatives of US President Donald Trump and European partners. The talks will concern a political agreement on ending the war and security guarantees for Ukraine.