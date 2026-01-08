Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in Prykarpattia

Difficult winter weather conditions with significant snowfall are recorded in seven regions of Ukraine, restrictions on truck traffic were additionally introduced in Lviv region, but canceled in Prykarpattia, said on Thursday the first deputy head of the Department of Patrol Police of the NPU Oleksiy Biloshytskyi in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of 12:00, there is a difficult situation with precipitation in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, and in some places Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions. In these regions, there is a high intensity of precipitation in the form of snow - Biloshytskyi wrote.

Restrictions for trucks, according to him, have been canceled in Ivano-Frankivsk region on the section of the R-21 Dolyna-Khust highway, km 19+000 — 45+039.

But they continue in Rivne and Zhytomyr regions, where they were before.

Amidst bad weather in Ukraine, there have already been over three hundred road accidents, approximately one in seven with casualties

Also, restrictions for trucks were introduced from 13:15 in Lviv region - on M-06 Kyiv - Chop 432+877 - 487+000 in the direction of Rivne region.

"As of now, traffic of cargo vehicles is preventively restricted in Kyiv, Volyn, Lviv and Ternopil regions," Biloshytskyi said.

According to him, "patrol police crews are focused on ensuring road safety, preventing dangerous situations on the road, and assisting drivers and pedestrians." "On public roads, the road surface is being treated with anti-icing mixture, and the roadway is being cleared of snow. We urge drivers to refrain from long trips without urgent need due to difficult weather conditions!" he noted.

Vice Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said that road services across the country are working in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of heavy snowfalls.

"To ensure passage, more than 970 units of equipment and more than a thousand people are working on the roads. Snow is being cleared, the surface is being treated with anti-icing materials, problematic areas are kept under constant control. Significant snow is recorded in the western regions, special equipment is working on the passes. In the northern and central regions - black ice, freezing rain, in some places short-term traffic complications. In the eastern and northeastern regions - rains and difficult weather conditions, which also affect traffic," Kuleba noted in Telegram.

