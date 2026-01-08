Amidst bad weather in Ukraine, there have already been over three hundred road accidents, approximately one in seven with casualties

In Ukraine, amid snowfalls and ice, 319 road accidents have already occurred since the beginning of the day, 14.7% of which involved casualties. Restrictions on truck traffic are in effect in three regions. This was reported on Thursday by the first deputy head of the National Police Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, as of 12:00, the 102/112 hotline has received reports of road accidents across Ukraine: 319 calls about road accidents, of which 47 calls were road accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are injured. In Kyiv: 40 calls, preliminarily without injuries - Biloshytskyi wrote.

Traffic restrictions

As Biloshytskyi reported:

since 08:00, restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles have been in effect in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on the section of the R-21 Dolyna-Khust highway, km 19+000 - 45+039;

since 12:00, restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles have been in effect in Rivne Oblast on the following highways: M-06 Kyiv-Chop - along its entire length within Rivne Oblast; N-22 Ustyluh-Rivne - along its entire length within Rivne Oblast;

since 12:30, restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles have been in effect in Zhytomyr Oblast - M-06 Kyiv-Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod) on the section km 152+480 - km 258+513 in the direction of Rivne Oblast.

"Patrol officers and snow removal equipment are working on all sections. We urge drivers to refrain from long trips without urgent need due to difficult weather conditions!" he noted.

