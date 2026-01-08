Amidst bad weather in Ukraine, there have already been over three hundred road accidents, approximately one in seven with casualties

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
11:03 AM • 2578 views
Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to movePhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 8214 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 4966 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
09:50 AM • 20834 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo
07:21 AM • 41261 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 33826 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 35796 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 43783 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 44965 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 33508 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.9m/s
92%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sectorJanuary 8, 02:27 AM • 20344 views
Ukraine increased weapons production by 1.5 times in a year - Ministry of DefenseJanuary 8, 04:04 AM • 4952 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 22314 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways07:54 AM • 21198 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 16926 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 54587 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 59533 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 62622 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 102255 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 139276 views
Actual people
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 17014 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 30834 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 56877 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 76172 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 117888 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
Financial Times

Amidst bad weather in Ukraine, there have already been over three hundred road accidents, approximately one in seven with casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

Since the beginning of the day, 319 road accidents have been registered in Ukraine, 47 of them with casualties. Restrictions for trucks are in effect in Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and Zhytomyr regions.

Amidst bad weather in Ukraine, there have already been over three hundred road accidents, approximately one in seven with casualties

In Ukraine, amid snowfalls and ice, 319 road accidents have already occurred since the beginning of the day, 14.7% of which involved casualties. Restrictions on truck traffic are in effect in three regions. This was reported on Thursday by the first deputy head of the National Police Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, as of 12:00, the 102/112 hotline has received reports of road accidents across Ukraine: 319 calls about road accidents, of which 47 calls were road accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are injured. In Kyiv: 40 calls, preliminarily without injuries

- Biloshytskyi wrote.

Traffic restrictions

As Biloshytskyi reported:

  • since 08:00, restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles have been in effect in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on the section of the R-21 Dolyna-Khust highway, km 19+000 - 45+039;
    • since 12:00, restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles have been in effect in Rivne Oblast on the following highways: M-06 Kyiv-Chop - along its entire length within Rivne Oblast; N-22 Ustyluh-Rivne - along its entire length within Rivne Oblast;
      • since 12:30, restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles have been in effect in Zhytomyr Oblast - M-06 Kyiv-Chop (to Budapest via Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod) on the section km 152+480 - km 258+513 in the direction of Rivne Oblast.

        "Patrol officers and snow removal equipment are working on all sections. We urge drivers to refrain from long trips without urgent need due to difficult weather conditions!" he noted.

        Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to move08.01.26, 13:03 • 2590 views

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAuto
        Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
        Technology
        Road traffic accident
        Snow in Ukraine
        National Police of Ukraine
        Rivne Oblast
        Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
        Zhytomyr Oblast
        Budapest
        Ukraine
        Uzhhorod
        Mukachevo
        Lviv
        Kyiv