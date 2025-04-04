Border guards detained five men from different regions of Ukraine who were trying to illegally cross the border. Some of them had already made previous unsuccessful attempts, and each had to pay up to $10,000 for assistance in the smuggling.
From August 9 to September 15, on weekends, Mukachevo-Kosice trains will run with an extra carriage. This will help avoid ticket shortages during peak periods and provide convenient connections to night trains to Bratislava and Prague.
On August 6, a minor boy was killed by a train in Mukachevo. The teenager was probably running across the tracks at the time of the train's passing, and the circumstances of the incident are being established by the investigative team.
In Zakarpattia region, a group of dealers who manufactured and sold amphetamine across the country was exposed. Law enforcement documented the sale of 1.8 kg of the drug worth UAH 1.5 million, and the organizers were detained.
The Polish Foreign Minister said that Hungary did not receive support at the EU Council meeting. Its position between Moscow and Brussels irritates other members, and the proposal to hold the meeting in Ukraine was vetoed by Hungary.
The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police neutralized an organized criminal group in Zakarpattia region, detaining the head of the gang's power unit, which was coordinated by a former MP from the Party of Regions and now the head of the district council.
The mayor of Mukachevo, the chairman of the Mukachevo District Council and the former head of the Municipal Property Department of the city council were taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of 5 to 30 million hryvnias on suspicion of involvement in the sale of more than 3 hectares of communal land at a low price.
The mayor of Mukachevo and the chairman of the Mukachevo District Council were suspected of abuse of office in order to sell communal land with an area of more than 3 hectares at a low price, which led to losses in the amount of UAH 74. 9 million.
The body of the drowned man was pulled out of the Tisa River on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border by border guards.
Law enforcement officers detained in Transcarpathia the organizer and 18 participants of a fraudulent call center who deceived citizens of EU countries for millions of hryvnias.
A 23-year-old truck driver who was carrying medicines that are sensitive to storage conditions was detained at a checkpoint in Transcarpathia, which could lead to disruption of the supply of vital drugs.
Two Czech motorcyclists illegally crossed the Ukrainian border in Transcarpathia during a motorcycle trip through the mountains and were detained by Ukrainian border guards, after which they were returned to Romania.
Each region of Ukraine will have at least one Recruitment Center for the Ukrainian army, with the possibility of creating additional centers depending on demographic factors and cooperation with local authorities.
The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, confirmed that Romanian law enforcement officers detained two Ukrainians who illegally crossed the border and may be involved in the attack on a border guard in Zakarpattia.
The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police neutralized a criminal organization that massively forged and sold Ukrainian and EU documents for "legalization" abroad, detaining 9 members and exposing underground printing houses in rented apartments and houses.
Over the past week, Ukrainian army recruiting offices have received more than 5,000 applications from people wishing to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In Zakarpattia, a 29-year-old man shot at a police officer during a document check after being stopped on suspicion of drunken driving and detained at the scene.
More than 2,000 vacancies are available in recruitment centers and another 10,000 are posted online for various roles such as drivers, mechanics, shooters, UAV operators, medics and logisticians to staff combat units directly involved in combat operations.
Due to the breakdown of rolling stock, train No. 961 Mukachevo - Kosice has been canceled today on the Mukachevo - Chop section, and earlier trains in the Warsaw direction were delayed due to bad weather.
Two teenagers led four men who were trying to illegally cross the border from Ukraine to Hungary by boat, charging between $2,000 and $9,000 per person.
A 20-year-old Transcarpathian man who paid $2500 for illegal border crossing was saved from drowning in the Tisa River by a border guard cadet during his internship, and another man disappeared underwater and is still being searched for.
The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will conduct an internal investigation into a video in which the head of the military commissariat in Rivne region allegedly demonstrates inappropriate behavior with women, which was allegedly obtained through secret surveillance.
The Commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavliuk, criticized the public perception of the TCC, stating that the staff of the territorial recruitment centers are mostly servicemen who fought at the front but were found unfit for further service.
The Transcarpathian JFO stated that they were not involved in the beating of a man who attempted suicide while in one of the district recruitment centers.
Cyber police blocked a Telegram channel that threatened terrorist attacks on educational institutions in Mukachevo.
In Mukachevo, people in military uniforms forced a man into a minibus, and the Transcarpathian Regional Center for Military Special Operations is investigating the incident.
Border guards uncovered a scheme to smuggle two Kharkiv residents across the Ukrainian border to Romania under the false pretense of attending their grandmother's funeral.
Border guards found the body of a Ukrainian man in the Tisa River who was allegedly trying to illegally cross the border into Romania.
Two men, aged 51 and 39, were charged with hooliganism for beating a soldier in Mukachevo. The men face up to 4 years in prison.
Officers of the Mukachevo District Police Department quickly identified the persons involved in the fight. It is known that the victim is a serviceman