$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15849 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28972 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64914 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213997 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122710 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391973 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310842 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244233 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255111 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132002 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213997 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391973 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254395 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310842 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3158 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14294 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45526 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72126 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57214 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Mukachevo

News by theme

In Zakarpattia, fugitives who have tried to cross the border several times were detained

Border guards detained five men from different regions of Ukraine who were trying to illegally cross the border. Some of them had already made previous unsuccessful attempts, and each had to pay up to $10,000 for assistance in the smuggling.

Society • October 10, 11:18 PM • 19665 views

Number of seats on the train to Slovakia is being increased during the peak period

From August 9 to September 15, on weekends, Mukachevo-Kosice trains will run with an extra carriage. This will help avoid ticket shortages during peak periods and provide convenient connections to night trains to Bratislava and Prague.

Society • August 9, 01:34 PM • 17624 views

A child was killed by a train in Mukachevo

On August 6, a minor boy was killed by a train in Mukachevo. The teenager was probably running across the tracks at the time of the train's passing, and the circumstances of the incident are being established by the investigative team.

Society • August 6, 09:06 PM • 20589 views

Zakarpattia region: SBU exposes drug traffickers selling amphetamine throughout Ukraine

In Zakarpattia region, a group of dealers who manufactured and sold amphetamine across the country was exposed. Law enforcement documented the sale of 1.8 kg of the drug worth UAH 1.5 million, and the organizers were detained.

Society • August 3, 03:04 AM • 24928 views

“It annoys everyone else": Sikorsky on Hungary's “location” between Moscow and Brussels

The Polish Foreign Minister said that Hungary did not receive support at the EU Council meeting. Its position between Moscow and Brussels irritates other members, and the proposal to hold the meeting in Ukraine was vetoed by Hungary.

Politics • July 29, 02:36 PM • 32712 views

Zakarpattia region detains head of power wing of criminal group coordinated by former Party of Regions MP

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police neutralized an organized criminal group in Zakarpattia region, detaining the head of the gang's power unit, which was coordinated by a former MP from the Party of Regions and now the head of the district council.

Crimes and emergencies • June 28, 12:52 PM • 12028 views

VAKS took into custody the mayor of Mukachevo and the chairman of the District Council with the possibility of bail of 30 million Hryvnia

The mayor of Mukachevo, the chairman of the Mukachevo District Council and the former head of the Municipal Property Department of the city council were taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of 5 to 30 million hryvnias on suspicion of involvement in the sale of more than 3 hectares of communal land at a low price.

Crimes and emergencies • June 27, 09:55 AM • 13253 views

The mayor of Mukachevo was informed about suspicion for selling communal land for a song

The mayor of Mukachevo and the chairman of the Mukachevo District Council were suspected of abuse of office in order to sell communal land with an area of more than 3 hectares at a low price, which led to losses in the amount of UAH 74. 9 million.

Crimes and emergencies • June 26, 06:39 AM • 12954 views

It's already the 35th: the body of a drowned man was found in the Tisa River on the border

The body of the drowned man was pulled out of the Tisa River on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border by border guards.

Crimes and emergencies • June 12, 11:22 AM • 13222 views

Deceived citizens of EU countries for millions of hryvnias: members of a fraudulent call center were detained in Transcarpathia

Law enforcement officers detained in Transcarpathia the organizer and 18 participants of a fraudulent call center who deceived citizens of EU countries for millions of hryvnias.

Society • June 5, 02:02 PM • 26751 views

The shopping center detained a 23-year-old truck driver who was carrying medicines sensitive to storage conditions: the Transcarpathian shopping center reacted

A 23-year-old truck driver who was carrying medicines that are sensitive to storage conditions was detained at a checkpoint in Transcarpathia, which could lead to disruption of the supply of vital drugs.

Society • May 31, 06:49 AM • 32492 views

Czech bikers illegally crossed the Ukrainian border: how and why

Two Czech motorcyclists illegally crossed the Ukrainian border in Transcarpathia during a motorcycle trip through the mountains and were detained by Ukrainian border guards, after which they were returned to Romania.

Crimes and emergencies • May 30, 01:15 PM • 18092 views

There will be a recruitment center in each region of Ukraine

Each region of Ukraine will have at least one Recruitment Center for the Ukrainian army, with the possibility of creating additional centers depending on demographic factors and cooperation with local authorities.

Society • May 29, 11:27 AM • 17519 views

Two men detained in Romania for attacking a border guard during illegal border crossing

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, confirmed that Romanian law enforcement officers detained two Ukrainians who illegally crossed the border and may be involved in the attack on a border guard in Zakarpattia.

Crimes and emergencies • May 28, 12:51 PM • 15618 views

Documents forged for "legalization" abroad: network of underground printing houses exposed

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police neutralized a criminal organization that massively forged and sold Ukrainian and EU documents for "legalization" abroad, detaining 9 members and exposing underground printing houses in rented apartments and houses.

Society • May 21, 10:35 AM • 17334 views

Over the past week, more than a thousand people have applied to recruiting centers

Over the past week, Ukrainian army recruiting offices have received more than 5,000 applications from people wishing to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Society • May 17, 04:53 PM • 22173 views

In Zakarpattia region, a man shot at law enforcement officers during a document check: the attacker was detained on the spot

In Zakarpattia, a 29-year-old man shot at a police officer during a document check after being stopped on suspicion of drunken driving and detained at the scene.

Crimes and emergencies • May 16, 12:47 PM • 19128 views

Drivers, mechanics, shooters, UAV operators, medics: the Ministry of Defense named the vacancies for which people are most needed in the army

More than 2,000 vacancies are available in recruitment centers and another 10,000 are posted online for various roles such as drivers, mechanics, shooters, UAV operators, medics and logisticians to staff combat units directly involved in combat operations.

War • May 7, 02:09 PM • 19876 views

A train to Slovakia was canceled part of the way due to a breakdown, a number of trains from Poland were delayed due to bad weather

Due to the breakdown of rolling stock, train No. 961 Mukachevo - Kosice has been canceled today on the Mukachevo - Chop section, and earlier trains in the Warsaw direction were delayed due to bad weather.

Society • May 6, 12:30 PM • 17261 views

Four border violators, who entrusted their "trip" to teenagers, were detained in Transcarpathia - SBGS

Two teenagers led four men who were trying to illegally cross the border from Ukraine to Hungary by boat, charging between $2,000 and $9,000 per person.

Crimes and emergencies • April 18, 02:53 PM • 25037 views

Another fugitive almost drowned in the Tisza: a border guard cadet rescued the man

A 20-year-old Transcarpathian man who paid $2500 for illegal border crossing was saved from drowning in the Tisa River by a border guard cadet during his internship, and another man disappeared underwater and is still being searched for.

Society • April 2, 05:35 PM • 27415 views

A scandalous video with the "head of the TCC in Rivne region" was posted online: AFU responds

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will conduct an internal investigation into a video in which the head of the military commissariat in Rivne region allegedly demonstrates inappropriate behavior with women, which was allegedly obtained through secret surveillance.

Society • March 28, 11:43 AM • 27602 views

Pavliuk: Ukrainians' attitude to the CCC and mobilization can help russia to defeat Ukraine

The Commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavliuk, criticized the public perception of the TCC, stating that the staff of the territorial recruitment centers are mostly servicemen who fought at the front but were found unfit for further service.

Society • March 24, 02:59 PM • 39508 views

Suicide attempt by a serviceman: Transcarpathian Regional Military Commissariat denies allegations of beating a man

The Transcarpathian JFO stated that they were not involved in the beating of a man who attempted suicide while in one of the district recruitment centers.

Society • March 18, 11:22 AM • 27701 views

Telegram channel with threats of terrorist attacks in schools blocked in Zakarpattia region

Cyber police blocked a Telegram channel that threatened terrorist attacks on educational institutions in Mukachevo.

Crimes and emergencies • March 15, 06:51 PM • 45459 views

In Mukachevo, people in military uniforms "packed" a man in a car, the TCC is checking

In Mukachevo, people in military uniforms forced a man into a minibus, and the Transcarpathian Regional Center for Military Special Operations is investigating the incident.

Society • March 14, 05:36 PM • 105669 views

Going to the "grandmother's funeral": border guards expose a "black" legend for crossing the border

Border guards uncovered a scheme to smuggle two Kharkiv residents across the Ukrainian border to Romania under the false pretense of attending their grandmother's funeral.

Crimes and emergencies • February 28, 02:02 PM • 22231 views

He tried to illegally cross the border: the body of a dead man was retrieved from the Tisa River

Border guards found the body of a Ukrainian man in the Tisa River who was allegedly trying to illegally cross the border into Romania.

Crimes and emergencies • February 23, 11:25 AM • 22995 views

Two men who beat a serviceman detained in Transcarpathia

Two men, aged 51 and 39, were charged with hooliganism for beating a soldier in Mukachevo. The men face up to 4 years in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • February 22, 12:24 PM • 22995 views

In Mukachevo, locals beat a soldier from the TCC: police opened criminal proceedings

Officers of the Mukachevo District Police Department quickly identified the persons involved in the fight. It is known that the victim is a serviceman

Crimes and emergencies • February 21, 10:07 AM • 29569 views