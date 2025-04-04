VAKS took into custody the mayor of Mukachevo and the chairman of the District Council with the possibility of bail of 30 million Hryvnia

The mayor of Mukachevo, the chairman of the Mukachevo District Council and the former head of the Municipal Property Department of the city council were taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of 5 to 30 million hryvnias on suspicion of involvement in the sale of more than 3 hectares of communal land at a low price.