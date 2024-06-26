The mayor of Mukachevo was informed about suspicion for selling communal land for a song

It was reported that the mayor and the chairman of the District Council in Transcarpathia were suspected of abusing their official position in order to sell communal property with an area of more than 3 hectares at an undervalued price . This was reported in SAP, reports UNN.

According to UNN, we are talking about the mayor of Mukachevo Andiya Baloha and the chairman of the Mukachevo District Council Mikhail Lan, who on the eve were convicted of involvement in corruption schemes during the sale of a land plot in the city center.

On behalf of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor reported suspicion to the mayor and chairman of the District Council in Transcarpathia, who were convicted of abuse of office in order to sell a land plot of communal property with an area of more than 3 hectares at an undervalued price SAPO said in a statement.

The actions of the mayor are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The chairman of the District Council is charged with Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

NABU detectives also reported suspicion to 4 more persons:

to the former head of the Department of municipal property and land relations of the city council – under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 and Part 2 of Article 368-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

two founders of the appraiser company – under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 358, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

appraiser - under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



Now the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved.

As previously reported, as part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the mayor ensured the adoption at the session of the City Council of a decision to sell a plot in the city center to a private company, the actual controller of which is the chairman of the District Council.

In addition, in order to obtain the "necessary" expert monetary assessment of the land plot, the owners of the appraiser company were provided with illegal benefits. As a result, the land, the market value of which is UAH 84.6 million, was sold for only UAH 9.6 million.

Losses to the territorial community amount to UAH 74.9 million.