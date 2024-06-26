The mayor of Mukachevo was informed about suspicion for selling communal land for a song

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3704 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 95078 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 106929 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122734 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190914 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234734 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144041 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369420 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181861 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149663 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 67374 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74767 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102647 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88728 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 32509 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 95078 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 89000 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 106929 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102895 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122734 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2208 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5414 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12202 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13797 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17725 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The mayor of Mukachevo was informed about suspicion for selling communal land for a song

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12954 views

The mayor of Mukachevo and the chairman of the Mukachevo District Council were suspected of abuse of office in order to sell communal land with an area of more than 3 hectares at a low price, which led to losses in the amount of UAH 74.9 million.

The mayor of Mukachevo was informed about suspicion for selling communal land for a song

It was reported that the mayor and the chairman of the District Council in Transcarpathia were suspected of abusing their official position in order to sell communal property with an area of more than 3 hectares at an undervalued price . This was reported in SAP, reports UNN

According to UNN, we are talking about the mayor of Mukachevo Andiya Baloha and the chairman of the Mukachevo District Council Mikhail Lan, who on the eve were convicted of involvement in corruption schemes during  the sale of a land plot in the city center. 

On behalf of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor reported suspicion to the mayor and chairman of the District Council in Transcarpathia, who were convicted of abuse of office in order to sell a land plot of communal property with an area of more than 3 hectares at an undervalued price

SAPO said in a statement. 

The actions of the mayor are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The chairman of the District Council is charged with Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

NABU detectives also reported suspicion to 4 more persons:

  • to the former head of the Department of municipal property and land relations of the city council – under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 and Part 2 of Article 368-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;
  • two founders of the appraiser company – under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 358, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;
  • appraiser - under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Now the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved.

As previously reported, as part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the mayor ensured the adoption at the session of the City Council of a decision to sell a plot in the city center to a private company, the actual controller of which is the chairman of the District Council. 

In addition, in order to obtain the "necessary" expert monetary assessment of the land plot, the owners of the appraiser company were provided with illegal benefits. As a result, the land, the market value of which is UAH 84.6 million, was sold for only UAH 9.6 million.

Losses to the territorial community amount to UAH 74.9 million.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Mukachevo
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41