Air Defense Forces work on enemy drones in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Movement of enemy drones was spotted in the airspace of Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working on targets, and there is a threat of attacks from the eastern and northeastern directions.
Movement of enemy drones has been spotted in Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on targets, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv RMA.
"Kyiv region. A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets," the statement said.
In addition, the RMA urged to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid.
Add
According to the Air Force, the enemy launched several groups of UAVs.
In addition, the Air Force warned that Kyiv region faces the threat of enemy attack UAVs from the eastern/northeastern directions.