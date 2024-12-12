Air Defense Forces work on enemy drones in Kyiv region

Movement of enemy drones has been spotted in Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on targets, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv RMA.

"Kyiv region. A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets," the statement said.

In addition, the RMA urged to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid.

Add

According to the Air Force, the enemy launched several groups of UAVs.

In addition, the Air Force warned that Kyiv region faces the threat of enemy attack UAVs from the eastern/northeastern directions.