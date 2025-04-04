In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
A unique operation was performed at the Shalimov Center: a kidney cancer with metastases in the pancreas was removed. The patient complained of knee pain, examination revealed tumors.
In the first quarter of 2025, 646 complaints were received regarding violations of language legislation, most of them from the service sector. Most complaints came from Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.
From April 5, a cold snap will begin in Ukraine, and on April 6, snow is likely in many regions. The cold weather will last all next week, there will be strong winds.
The largest university in the Czech Republic has decided to leave the social network X, focusing on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The reason was changes in X's policy.
Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.
Mark Zuckerberg purchased a blue shirt worn by Jesse Eisenberg in the movie "The Social Network" for $4,095. Now the entrepreneur personally owns a movie artifact.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico spoke about a conversation with von der Leyen, where she expressed dissatisfaction with his negotiations with Trump. Later, Fico called it irony, hinting at possible US trade measures against the EU.
Traffic will be temporarily restricted in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on March 31 due to the arrival of foreign delegations. This was reported by the State Security Department, without specifying the places and times of restrictions.
A boy named Jens makes beaded crafts and sells them to help Ukrainian children who have lost their homes. In total, he has already raised over 34,000 Danish kroner.
The military hospital in Kharkiv resumed operations on March 30, despite damage from a nighttime Shahed attack. Patients and staff were injured, but medics are not stopping assistance.
Ukraine is concerned about US control over investments and the requirement to reimburse aid. Kyiv insists on amending the draft agreement so as not to undermine accession to the EU.
Amanita Design studio from the Czech Republic has announced that from March 26 to April 2, it will donate all profits from game sales to humanitarian aid for Ukrainians through People in Need.
An earthquake of magnitude 7. 7 occurred in Thailand, causing a multi-storey building to collapse in Bangkok. At least three people died, and there is information about missing persons.
Ukrzaliznytsia explained the reason for the failure in online services by a large number of simultaneous requests. The company is currently working to stabilize the situation in order to restore functionality.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces are conducting a defensive operation in the area of the "Kursk" group of troops. The total losses of the enemy amount to over 55,000 people.
Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.
Pharmaceutical companies actively advertise drugs, especially on TV, passing the costs on to patients. Up to 90% of the cost of over-the-counter drugs may be advertising, which contradicts EU practice.
In Alaska, a pilot and his two daughters survived 12 hours on the wing of a plane that crashed and partially sank in an icy lake. They were rescued after another pilot spotted a call to search for the crash victims.
Olga Tverdokhlebova, a veteran of the Second World War who went through it as part of a radio intelligence division, has passed away. She reached Berlin and even at the age of 101 dreamed of Ukraine's victory.
In Kyiv, a seven-year-old boy died in a private dental clinic after being given anesthesia. Police have opened criminal proceedings into improper performance of duties by doctors.
In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, children are forced to compete in drill training and study the military history of the Russian Federation. This is part of the preparation of "cannon fodder".
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that the country may veto new EU sanctions against Russia if they hinder peace talks. He also suggested the possibility of lifting existing sanctions.
Russian z-bloggers spread a fake about the downing of a Ukrainian F-16 over Sumy region. Yuriy Ignat denied this information, noting that the pilots are successfully working on the positions of the occupiers.
A KIIS survey showed that Ukrainians feel mixed feelings towards the authorities. Most respondents spoke of disappointment (32%) and hope (28%).
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary does not support the €20 billion financing for Ukraine.
A suspect has been detained in the murder of activist Demyan Hanul. He turned out to be a 46-year-old deserter. The SBU is considering the versions of contract killing and the "Russian trace".
Activist Demyan Hanul was killed in Odesa, the police called the crime audacious and opened a criminal investigation. The search for the shooter continues, video surveillance recordings are being studied.
Andriy Bilous, who was accused of harassment, is returning to work at the Young Theater. He was previously suspended, and the police launched a criminal investigation under the article "sexual violence".