$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15959 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29189 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65005 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214130 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122781 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392014 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310894 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213788 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244251 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255119 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132104 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214130 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392014 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254426 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310894 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3212 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14366 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45636 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72137 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57223 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

Facebook

News by theme

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • April 4, 03:00 PM • 10806 views

Kidney cancer with metastases in the pancreas: a patient was successfully operated on at the Shalimov Center

A unique operation was performed at the Shalimov Center: a kidney cancer with metastases in the pancreas was removed. The patient complained of knee pain, examination revealed tumors.

Health • April 3, 12:04 PM • 7036 views

Ukrainians have filed 646 complaints regarding violations of the law on language since the beginning of 2025 - Ombudsman

In the first quarter of 2025, 646 complaints were received regarding violations of language legislation, most of them from the service sector. Most complaints came from Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Society • April 2, 04:51 PM • 20199 views

MMC conclusions from April 1 are issued in electronic form - Umerov

From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.

Society • April 2, 10:39 AM • 17870 views

Snow returns to Ukraine: disappointing weather forecast for the weekend

From April 5, a cold snap will begin in Ukraine, and on April 6, snow is likely in many regions. The cold weather will last all next week, there will be strong winds.

Society • April 2, 09:30 AM • 20270 views

Charles University leaves X due to changes in social media policy

The largest university in the Czech Republic has decided to leave the social network X, focusing on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The reason was changes in X's policy.

News of the World • April 2, 04:13 AM • 12386 views

Forbes announced the ranking of the richest people in the world in 2025: Elon Musk topped the list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg

Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.

Economy • April 1, 04:16 PM • 32383 views

"She's mine now": Mark Zuckerberg buys the shirt worn by his movie double

Mark Zuckerberg purchased a blue shirt worn by Jesse Eisenberg in the movie "The Social Network" for $4,095. Now the entrepreneur personally owns a movie artifact.

News of the World • April 1, 07:47 AM • 180848 views

Fico admitted that von der Leyen "terribly scolded" him for negotiations with Trump: he clarified the situation on social media

Slovak Prime Minister Fico spoke about a conversation with von der Leyen, where she expressed dissatisfaction with his negotiations with Trump. Later, Fico called it irony, hinting at possible US trade measures against the EU.

News of the World • March 31, 04:31 PM • 22321 views

Traffic in Kyiv will be temporarily restricted today due to security measures: details

Traffic will be temporarily restricted in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on March 31 due to the arrival of foreign delegations. This was reported by the State Security Department, without specifying the places and times of restrictions.

Society • March 31, 03:06 AM • 130409 views

An 11-year-old boy from Denmark raised 34,000 Danish kroner for children from Ukraine

A boy named Jens makes beaded crafts and sells them to help Ukrainian children who have lost their homes. In total, he has already raised over 34,000 Danish kroner.

War • March 30, 11:22 PM • 12403 views

In Kharkiv, a military hospital has resumed operations after a Russian attack

The military hospital in Kharkiv resumed operations on March 30, despite damage from a nighttime Shahed attack. Patients and staff were injured, but medics are not stopping assistance.

War • March 30, 07:00 PM • 33693 views

Ukraine wants to make changes to the new agreement with the United States. The media revealed the details

Ukraine is concerned about US control over investments and the requirement to reimburse aid. Kyiv insists on amending the draft agreement so as not to undermine accession to the EU.

Economy • March 29, 05:57 PM • 340612 views

Machinarium game developers will donate all weekly profits to support Ukraine

Amanita Design studio from the Czech Republic has announced that from March 26 to April 2, it will donate all profits from game sales to humanitarian aid for Ukrainians through People in Need.

Society • March 28, 08:39 PM • 26668 views

Earthquake in Bangkok: at least three dead as multi-storey building collapses

An earthquake of magnitude 7. 7 occurred in Thailand, causing a multi-storey building to collapse in Bangkok. At least three people died, and there is information about missing persons.

News of the World • March 28, 11:40 AM • 25379 views

Online service failure: Ukrzaliznytsia explained the reason

Ukrzaliznytsia explained the reason for the failure in online services by a large number of simultaneous requests. The company is currently working to stabilize the situation in order to restore functionality.

Economy • March 28, 08:44 AM • 29942 views

Syrskyi: Russia has lost over 55,000 soldiers in the Kursk region in 7.5 months, over 22,000 irrevocably

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces are conducting a defensive operation in the area of the "Kursk" group of troops. The total losses of the enemy amount to over 55,000 people.

War • March 27, 11:11 AM • 26469 views

Glitches in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application: how to solve the most common problems

Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.

Society • March 27, 08:23 AM • 36389 views
Exclusive

Advertising at your expense: how patients pay for the promotion of drugs in Ukraine

Pharmaceutical companies actively advertise drugs, especially on TV, passing the costs on to patients. Up to 90% of the cost of over-the-counter drugs may be advertising, which contradicts EU practice.

Economy • March 26, 02:20 PM • 310499 views

Miracle in Alaska: Pilot and daughters spent half a day and survived on the wing of an airplane in a frozen lake

In Alaska, a pilot and his two daughters survived 12 hours on the wing of a plane that crashed and partially sank in an icy lake. They were rescued after another pilot spotted a call to search for the crash victims.

News of the World • March 26, 11:32 AM • 22967 views

Legendary intelligence officer Olga Tverdokhlebova has died at the age of 102

Olga Tverdokhlebova, a veteran of the Second World War who went through it as part of a radio intelligence division, has passed away. She reached Berlin and even at the age of 101 dreamed of Ukraine's victory.

Society • March 24, 02:49 PM • 14122 views

Death of a child in a dental clinic in Kyiv: criminal proceedings have been initiated

In Kyiv, a seven-year-old boy died in a private dental clinic after being given anesthesia. Police have opened criminal proceedings into improper performance of duties by doctors.

Crimes and emergencies • March 23, 01:12 AM • 34843 views

They imitate military training through play: how Russians are militarizing children in occupied Luhansk region

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, children are forced to compete in drill training and study the military history of the Russian Federation. This is part of the preparation of "cannon fodder".

War • March 22, 02:19 AM • 16655 views

Slovakia is ready to block EU sanctions against Russia if they threaten peace processes - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that the country may veto new EU sanctions against Russia if they hinder peace talks. He also suggested the possibility of lifting existing sanctions.

War • March 20, 04:07 PM • 16112 views

Russians claim to have shot down a Ukrainian F-16: the Air Force denied it

Russian z-bloggers spread a fake about the downing of a Ukrainian F-16 over Sumy region. Yuriy Ignat denied this information, noting that the pilots are successfully working on the positions of the occupiers.

War • March 19, 07:58 PM • 17092 views

Ukrainians were asked about their attitude to the authorities – the results of the study

A KIIS survey showed that Ukrainians feel mixed feelings towards the authorities. Most respondents spoke of disappointment (32%) and hope (28%).

Society • March 18, 12:39 PM • 20338 views

EU is preparing an aid package for Ukraine of at least €20 billion, Budapest will not allow itself to be drawn into this - Szijjártó

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary does not support the €20 billion financing for Ukraine.

Politics • March 17, 10:17 AM • 53625 views

SBU on the suspect in the murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: he turned out to be a 46-year-old deserter

A suspect has been detained in the murder of activist Demyan Hanul. He turned out to be a 46-year-old deserter. The SBU is considering the versions of contract killing and the "Russian trace".

Society • March 14, 03:04 PM • 21310 views

Police about the murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: a very audacious crime, the search for the shooter continues

Activist Demyan Hanul was killed in Odesa, the police called the crime audacious and opened a criminal investigation. The search for the shooter continues, video surveillance recordings are being studied.

Society • March 14, 01:19 PM • 14897 views

Director Bilous returns to the Young Theater after the harassment scandal

Andriy Bilous, who was accused of harassment, is returning to work at the Young Theater. He was previously suspended, and the police launched a criminal investigation under the article "sexual violence".

Society • March 14, 12:34 PM • 16420 views