Winter in Ukraine will begin with autumn weather – forecaster's prediction for December 1

Forecaster Natalka Didneko reported on her Facebook page that the first days of December in Ukraine will be mostly cloudy and damp, with fog and rain, writes UNN.

Details

Didenko noted that such weather is expected especially in the south, in the central regions and in the Carpathians.

The air temperature on December 1 is expected to be +4…+7°C, in the south +8…+12°C. Light rain is possible in Kyiv, temperature +5…+6°C.

According to Didenko, no sharp changes in the weather are predicted in the coming days, only at the end of the week a cold snap is possible.

