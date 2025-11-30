Winter in Ukraine will begin with autumn weather – forecaster's prediction for December 1

$42.190.00
10:20 AM • 2674 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
07:27 AM • 10485 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 21257 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 31609 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 26531 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 24818 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 22308 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17150 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16406 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14756 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Palestinian Authority continues payments to terrorists despite commitments - The TelegraphNovember 30, 02:38 AM • 7372 views
Tens of thousands of Romanians left without drinking water due to dam problemsNovember 30, 03:31 AM • 8590 views
French Foreign Minister: Putin will face new sanctions if he doesn't agree to a ceasefireNovember 30, 04:03 AM • 3516 views
Wartime economy: Russians' purchasing power continues to weaken - ISWNovember 30, 05:15 AM • 5742 views
Polish President Nawrocki refused to meet with Orban after his visit to Moscow09:40 AM • 5090 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 24621 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 73342 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 57710 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 65755 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 64228 views
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 24621 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 38749 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 56105 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 75591 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 107189 views
Winter in Ukraine will begin with autumn weather – forecaster's prediction for December 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The first days of December in Ukraine will be cloudy and damp, with fog and rain, especially in the south, central regions, and the Carpathians. The air temperature on December 1 is expected to be +4…+7°C, in the south up to +12°C.

Winter in Ukraine will begin with autumn weather – forecaster's prediction for December 1

Forecaster Natalka Didneko reported on her Facebook page that the first days of December in Ukraine will be mostly cloudy and damp, with fog and rain, writes UNN.

Details

Didenko noted that such weather is expected especially in the south, in the central regions and in the Carpathians.

The air temperature on December 1 is expected to be +4…+7°C, in the south +8…+12°C. Light rain is possible in Kyiv, temperature +5…+6°C.

According to Didenko, no sharp changes in the weather are predicted in the coming days, only at the end of the week a cold snap is possible.

Frost persists in the snow-covered Carpathians: tourists given a number of tips27.11.25, 11:30 • 2973 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine
Facebook
Kyiv