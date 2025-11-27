$42.300.10
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
07:45 AM • 9902 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 8524 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 30970 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 32014 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 64943 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
November 26, 03:41 PM • 32984 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31211 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21557 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building
November 26, 02:47 PM • 13274 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new research
Frost persists in the snow-covered Carpathians: tourists given a number of tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

As of the morning of November 27, the air temperature on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky was about -4°C with a south wind of 5–6 m/s. The State Emergency Service urges tourists to be careful in the mountains, advising them to choose appropriate clothing, take a flashlight, water, and a charged phone, and also register with rescuers.

Frost persists in the snow-covered Carpathians: tourists given a number of tips

In the snowy highlands of the Carpathians, frost persists, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, urging tourists to be careful in the mountains and offering a series of tips, writes UNN.

Details 

As reported, as of the morning of November 27, on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, it is cloudy, with a south wind of 5–6 m/s, and an air temperature of about -4°C.

The State Emergency Service asks to be careful when traveling in the mountains and provided a series of tips:

  • choose appropriate warm clothing and footwear;
    • take a flashlight, a supply of water, and a charged phone with you;
      • plan your route in advance and register with rescuers;
        • in case of worsening weather, turn back, do not risk your life.

          "Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Mountains are beautiful, but they require respect and caution," emphasized the State Emergency Service.

          Up to half a meter of snow fell in Lviv region: border guards showed photos and gave advice to tourists25.11.25, 11:27 • 6330 views

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyWeather and environment
          Frosts in Ukraine
          Snow in Ukraine
          State Emergency Service of Ukraine
          Ukraine