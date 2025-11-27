Frost persists in the snow-covered Carpathians: tourists given a number of tips

In the snowy highlands of the Carpathians, frost persists, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, urging tourists to be careful in the mountains and offering a series of tips, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, as of the morning of November 27, on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, it is cloudy, with a south wind of 5–6 m/s, and an air temperature of about -4°C.

The State Emergency Service asks to be careful when traveling in the mountains and provided a series of tips:

choose appropriate warm clothing and footwear;

take a flashlight, a supply of water, and a charged phone with you;

plan your route in advance and register with rescuers;

in case of worsening weather, turn back, do not risk your life.

"Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Mountains are beautiful, but they require respect and caution," emphasized the State Emergency Service.

