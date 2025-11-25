Up to half a meter of snow fell in Lviv region: border guards showed photos and gave advice to tourists
Kyiv • UNN
Up to half a meter of snow fell in Lviv region, border guards of the "Smilnytsia" department are on duty. They advise tourists to choose verified routes and take into account weather conditions.
Ukrainian border guards showed footage of real winter that came to Lviv region. There, up to half a meter of snow fell, reports UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
Details
Half-meter snowdrifts, fog and frost paint a real winter in Lviv region, and border guards of the "Smilnytsia" department confidently serve even in such weather
Border guards advised tourists during winter travels to choose only verified routes, as well as to observe the rules of staying in the border area and take into account weather conditions.
At the same time, as of 8:35 on 25.11.2025, it was cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, visibility was limited. The wind was south-westerly at 20-22 m/s, the air temperature was -5⁰C, reported the Mountain Rescuers of Prykarpattia.
