Cloudy with clearings: where in Ukraine to expect wet snow on Tuesday
Kyiv • UNN
On November 25, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, light rain and wet snow in the west, and ice on the roads. The air temperature during the day will be 3-8°C, in the south up to 17°C.
On Tuesday, November 25, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, light rain and wet snow will fall in the western regions, with ice on the roads; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.
In the morning, fog in places in the southeastern part. The wind is mostly southeastern, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians, during the day and in most central and southern regions, gusts of 15-18 m/s in places. Daytime temperature 3-8°C; in the south of the country, daytime 8-13°C, in Crimea up to 17°C.
In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 6-8°C.
