Cloudy with clearings: where in Ukraine to expect wet snow on Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 25, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rain and wet snow will fall in the western regions, with ice on the roads; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

In the morning, fog in places in the southeastern part. The wind is mostly southeastern, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians, during the day and in most central and southern regions, gusts of 15-18 m/s in places. Daytime temperature 3-8°C; in the south of the country, daytime 8-13°C, in Crimea up to 17°C. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 6-8°C.

