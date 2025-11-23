$42.150.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5990 views

Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko spoke about the continued tension in government structures and external pressure on the country's leadership. She also warned about possible sharp events and crisis situations on November 29-30.

Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes

Last week, the tense aspects of the New Moon activated sensitive points in Ukraine's horoscope, leading to an escalation in government structures, loud statements, difficult internal processes, and special challenges for the country's leadership on November 21-22. And although the sharpest tension has passed, the process is not over - it moves into a new week, but with different accents and in a different quality. This week is like a second wave, which brings a continuation of events, but no longer sharp, but deeper, more meaningful. What exactly awaits us - professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers.

Ukraine's horoscope: continuation of last week's events

  • Tension in government structures continues - issues raised last week continue to unfold. There is a need to review decisions, return to old mistakes, and adjust strategies.
    • Loud statements and revelations do not disappear - shadow schemes, financial issues, corruption stories - all this may surface again. Especially where a conflict has long been brewing or where there was a force of "behind-the-scenes agreements."

      Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector10.11.25, 10:17 • 53921 view

      The country's leadership is under external pressure. Astrologically, this looks like this: the leadership will be forced to take into account external pressure and react to it, adapting positions and making difficult decisions.

      This is not a crisis of power - this is a period of maturity testing, when many changes occur not internally, but precisely due to external factors.

      Saturn and Venus: events that will have consequences

      November 28: Saturn ends its retrograde motion in Pisces. This is a very important moment.

      Saturn turns around after a retrograde loop that lasted from July 13, and now:

      • brings secret schemes to the surface;
        • forces accountability for hidden actions;
          • ends a period of illusions, unspoken words, undercurrents;
            • reveals the real picture of what was happening behind the scenes.

              For the country, this means:

              • a harsh clarification of situations;
                • the completion of certain convoluted processes;
                  • the beginning of a period of real decisions.

                    Weekend of November 29-30: dangerous opposition of Venus and Uranus. This is the most tense point of the week. This means:

                    • sharp events;
                      • sudden crisis situations;
                        • difficult financial decisions;
                          • scandals around aid and resources;
                            • sharp diplomatic statements.

                              In Ukraine, this aspect also includes Uranus' square to the state's natal Venus - this is one of the most difficult indicators. Therefore:

                              • the danger of destruction increases;
                                • strong anxieties are possible;
                                  • the risk of physical damage to infrastructure, especially energy, increases.

                                    These are the days when you need to be as careful and attentive as possible to air raid signals

                                    - Bazylenko noted.

                                    Russian attack on Odesa region: energy infrastructure and residential buildings damaged, no fatalities23.11.25, 10:15 • 1758 views

                                    Week's conclusion

                                     This week is a continuation of the processes launched by last week's mystical New Moon. But now:

                                    • less chaos - more clarification;
                                      • fewer sharp explosions - more awareness;
                                        • less emotion - more responsibility.

                                          This is a period when:

                                          • you cannot trust everything that sounds in the public space;
                                            • "silt from the bottom" rises, the hidden manifests itself;
                                              • important information is being formed, but not everything is yet clearly visible;
                                                • you need to finish things, draw conclusions, structure your life;
                                                  • and most importantly - maintain inner peace and do not succumb to panic.

                                                    This is a week that completes what has already begun and prepares the ground for a new stage after November 29.

                                                    Horoscope for all zodiac signs

                                                    Aries

                                                    The week opens up themes of travel, learning, new knowledge, and the search for meaning for you. You may feel a desire to go somewhere or complete an important educational matter.

                                                    Advice: don't rush with documents and decisions - just finish what you've already started. This is a time of spiritual growth, not a race.

                                                    Taurus

                                                    The period can be tense: old fears, financial issues, responsibility, external demands, or acute situations may arise.

                                                    Advice: don't take risks. Protect your resources. Finish what has been hanging over your head - it will bring relief.

                                                    Gemini

                                                    The focus is on relationships. Partnership issues may become acute: who is next to you, who is against you, where there is trust, and where there is tension.

                                                    Advice: don't break relationships abruptly. Give it time. There is a good opportunity to return to an old agreement and settle it in a new way.

                                                    Cancer

                                                    The week will require order, self-discipline, and attention to health. There may be a lot of work, and it may drain your energy.

                                                    Advice: don't overwork yourself. Finish small tasks, establish a routine. Your body will give you clues about what to pay attention to.

                                                    Leo

                                                    There will be a desire for love, creativity, lightness - but against the background of general tension, this can cause doubts and jealousy.

                                                    Advice: don't dramatize. Return to what inspires you. Finish old creative ideas - now they can succeed.

                                                    Virgo

                                                    Focus on home, family, real estate, household issues. Something needs to be organized or completed.

                                                    Advice: don't start grand changes. It's better to settle what has been waiting for a long time. Calm the space around you - this will give you inner balance.

                                                    Libra

                                                    The week activates learning, communication, short trips, documents, correspondence. The flow of information can be too strong.

                                                    Advice: filter your words. Finish old conversations, return to what was not completed. Do not start new contractual processes.

                                                    Scorpio

                                                    Financial issues come to the forefront. Tension may be related to expenses, debts, restrictions, or external demands.\

                                                    Advice: be careful with money. Don't take on risky expenses. Settle financial issues - this will relieve tension.

                                                    Sagittarius

                                                    You are in the spotlight. You want to act, manifest, start something new - but this is a time to complete old cycles.

                                                    Advice: bet on yourself, but don't grab onto something new. Determine what is no longer yours and gently let go. This will bring a breakthrough in December.

                                                    Capricorn

                                                    Deep emotions, subconscious fears, dreams, premonitions arise. You may want silence, solitude, fewer responsibilities.

                                                    Advice: listen to your inner voice. Finish what is draining you. Don't get involved in conflicts - they will hit your energy.

                                                    Aquarius

                                                    A good period for projects, ideas, creative plans, meetings with like-minded people. But don't rush to launch something new.

                                                    Advice: return to what you have long wanted to implement. The week can bring important support or an unexpected opportunity.

                                                    Pisces

                                                    A path of professional growth and important opportunities opens up for you. But you need to act carefully.

                                                    Advice: look at all the details. Finish work issues that were unfinished. Your success will begin with order, not chaos.

                                                    Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                                    Publications
                                                    Energy
                                                    Air raid alert
                                                    War in Ukraine
                                                    Power outage
                                                    Blackout
                                                    Electricity
                                                    Ukraine