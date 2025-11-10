Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector

NABU and SAP are conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom", the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, November 10, according to UNN.

NABU and SAP are conducting a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector. 15 months of work and 1000 hours of audio recordings. The activities of a high-level criminal organization have been documented. - the SAP statement says.

As indicated in the SAP, the participants of the corruption scheme built a large-scale corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". Details were promised to be provided later.



Addition

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and a number of media outlets reported that NABU is conducting a search of the former Minister of Energy, and now Minister of Justice, Herman Halushchenko. Zheleznyak also added that searches are ongoing at the "Energoatom" company.

Recall

On February 4, "NAEC "Energoatom" announced investigative actions in one of the branches of separate divisions. It was not reported what the searches were related to. The company emphasized that it cooperates with the investigation and provides all necessary documents and explanations.

