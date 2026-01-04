$42.170.00
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 10910 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 35822 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 09:34 AM • 24029 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 38594 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 49465 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 55847 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 54777 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50368 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 64970 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
The New York Times

Ukraine will prepare for both options - diplomacy or active defense: Zelenskyy announced a new diplomatic week in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

President Zelenskyy announced upcoming diplomatic meetings in Europe aimed at protecting Ukraine and accelerating the end of the war. Ukraine is preparing for both scenarios: diplomacy and active defense.

Ukraine will prepare for both options - diplomacy or active defense: Zelenskyy announced a new diplomatic week in Europe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new diplomatic week in Europe to protect and bring closer the end of the war, indicating that Ukraine will prepare for both options - diplomacy or active defense, writes UNN.

We are already preparing for the next diplomatic week - there will be meetings in Europe, which should become another contribution to our defense and to bringing the end of the war closer for Ukraine. Ukraine will prepare for both options for further developments: diplomacy, which we are providing, or further active defense, if the pressure of partners on Russia proves insufficient.

- Zelenskyy said in his traditional evening address.

"Ukraine seeks peace. But Ukraine will not give up its strength to anyone. I thank everyone who works for our state and who defends Ukraine as themselves. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the President.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine