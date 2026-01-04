Ukraine will prepare for both options - diplomacy or active defense: Zelenskyy announced a new diplomatic week in Europe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new diplomatic week in Europe to protect and bring closer the end of the war, indicating that Ukraine will prepare for both options - diplomacy or active defense, writes UNN.

We are already preparing for the next diplomatic week - there will be meetings in Europe, which should become another contribution to our defense and to bringing the end of the war closer for Ukraine. Ukraine will prepare for both options for further developments: diplomacy, which we are providing, or further active defense, if the pressure of partners on Russia proves insufficient. - Zelenskyy said in his traditional evening address.

"Ukraine seeks peace. But Ukraine will not give up its strength to anyone. I thank everyone who works for our state and who defends Ukraine as themselves. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the President.

