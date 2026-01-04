Russia reports that the "Energiya" plant caught fire in Yelets after a drone attack

Russia reported a drone attack and a fire at the Energia JSC plant in Yelets, Lipetsk region, as reported by Russian Telegram channels, writes UNN.

Details

"In Yelets, Lipetsk region, the Energia JSC plant is on fire after a UAV attack," ASTRA writes, citing eyewitnesses.

The plant's products, as stated, are widely used in various sectors, including the defense industry, civil aviation, maritime transport, and the energy complex.

Local authorities, as stated, did not confirm the attack on the enterprise.

Earlier today in Russia, as The Moscow Times writes, it was reported that Moscow was attacked by dozens of drones for the second day in a row. As of 7 p.m. local time, at least 28 drones were shot down on approach to the city, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The raids, according to reports, began around 3 p.m. local time. "Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall," Sobyanin said, without providing details.

Rosaviatsia, for its part, stated that on the afternoon of January 4, the airports of the Moscow aviation hub - the largest in Russia - were closed. This refers to Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky, which stopped accepting and sending flights "to ensure flight safety." Later, the agency reported the resumption of operations at Zhukovsky. At the same time, the Vnukovo and Domodedovo air harbors "accept and send flights in agreement with the relevant authorities." According to Mash, about 200 flights have already been delayed at Moscow airports due to drone raids and the introduction of the "Carpet" plan.

The day before, on Saturday evening and night, Sobyanin had already reported the interception of drones by air defense forces. According to him, 21 drones were eliminated on approach to Moscow. The region's airports were also temporarily closed.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that on January 3 and the night of January 4, air defense intercepted a total of 29 drones in the Moscow region.

Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damaged