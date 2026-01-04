Russia reports that the "Energiya" plant caught fire in Yelets after a drone attack

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
03:52 PM • 7810 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 11639 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 36572 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 24602 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 38999 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 49681 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 56015 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 54831 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50403 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 65043 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.1m/s
86%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Maduro's detention: Lithuania recalled how the Venezuelan leader supported Russia's aggression against UkraineJanuary 4, 09:56 AM • 8024 views
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered lossesVideoJanuary 4, 11:37 AM • 12398 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon01:19 PM • 12448 views
OPEC+ agreed to maintain stable oil production despite disagreements among members01:35 PM • 6352 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalization01:58 PM • 15303 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 90008 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 108710 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 118622 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 254876 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 190815 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideo05:30 PM • 2776 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela04:22 PM • 3832 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhoto03:02 PM • 4858 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 21040 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 68809 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Russia reports that the "Energiya" plant caught fire in Yelets after a drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

The JSC "Energiya" plant is on fire in Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, after a UAV attack. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels.

Russia reports that the "Energiya" plant caught fire in Yelets after a drone attack

Russia reported a drone attack and a fire at the Energia JSC plant in Yelets, Lipetsk region, as reported by Russian Telegram channels, writes UNN.

Details

"In Yelets, Lipetsk region, the Energia JSC plant is on fire after a UAV attack," ASTRA writes, citing eyewitnesses.

The plant's products, as stated, are widely used in various sectors, including the defense industry, civil aviation, maritime transport, and the energy complex.

Local authorities, as stated, did not confirm the attack on the enterprise.

Earlier today in Russia, as The Moscow Times writes, it was reported that Moscow was attacked by dozens of drones for the second day in a row. As of 7 p.m. local time, at least 28 drones were shot down on approach to the city, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The raids, according to reports, began around 3 p.m. local time. "Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall," Sobyanin said, without providing details.

Rosaviatsia, for its part, stated that on the afternoon of January 4, the airports of the Moscow aviation hub - the largest in Russia - were closed. This refers to Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky, which stopped accepting and sending flights "to ensure flight safety." Later, the agency reported the resumption of operations at Zhukovsky. At the same time, the Vnukovo and Domodedovo air harbors "accept and send flights in agreement with the relevant authorities." According to Mash, about 200 flights have already been delayed at Moscow airports due to drone raids and the introduction of the "Carpet" plan.

The day before, on Saturday evening and night, Sobyanin had already reported the interception of drones by air defense forces. According to him, 21 drones were eliminated on approach to Moscow. The region's airports were also temporarily closed.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that on January 3 and the night of January 4, air defense intercepted a total of 29 drones in the Moscow region.

Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damaged15.07.25, 08:59 • 52089 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine