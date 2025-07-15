Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damaged

On the night of July 15, drones attacked the Lipetsk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions of Russia: explosions were heard in Yelets and Voronezh. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

As reported by Russian "media" and Telegram channels, citing the governors of the respective regions, explosions were heard in the cities of Yelets and Voronezh due to a drone attack. In the city of Yelets, the "Energiya" plant was attacked, which is the largest enterprise in Russia specializing in the production of chemical current sources. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the enterprise is under sanctions from the European Union, the USA, Japan, and some other countries.

One person was injured when a UAV fell in the industrial zone of Yelets. He was provided with assistance.

In addition, the suburbs of Voronezh were attacked. Photos and videos of the attack appeared online.

Recall

On the night of July 13, drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Kstovo. This caused a large-scale fire and a power outage in half of the district.