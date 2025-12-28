$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
09:00 AM • 280 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 20388 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 35317 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 34042 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 28748 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 24738 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21042 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 41950 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39472 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 113212 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
6m/s
85%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Italy arrests suspects in Hamas financing under the guise of fundraising for Palestinian civiliansDecember 27, 11:28 PM • 4540 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 10110 views
Former Moldovan Prime Minister declared internationally wanted after conviction in FranceDecember 28, 01:51 AM • 3752 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled03:48 AM • 17023 views
Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - mediaVideo04:49 AM • 5460 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 22623 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 62171 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 113212 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 50130 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 80279 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
John F. Kennedy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Canada
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 10128 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 21378 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 62171 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 23841 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 23251 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Guardian

Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

During the night, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of several regions of Ukraine. Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, with over 19,000 consumers remaining without electricity.

Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy

The Russian Federation continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers are without electricity, emergency blackouts are still in effect in parts of Kyiv and the region, the Ministry of Energy reported, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, the enemy continued attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in several regions of Ukraine. Repair crews are working to restore damaged equipment as soon as possible," the report says.

In Kyiv, electricity supply is gradually being restored to consumers who were cut off due to enemy shelling. The right bank of the city has already returned to blackout schedules, while emergency power outages continue on the left bank, the Ministry of Energy indicated.

In the Kyiv region, more than 19,000 consumers are still without electricity. Emergency power outages are also currently in effect there. Due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, more than 20,000 subscribers in the Chernihiv region remain without electricity, the ministry noted.

In other regions, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied.

"Unfortunately, Russia caused significant damage to the energy infrastructure of the region. Energy workers are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the shelling as soon as possible. Work continues around the clock," the report says.

Current blackout schedules and operational information are posted exclusively on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

In Kyiv, after the Russian attack, three-quarters of a million blacked-out families are again with electricity, but the situation on the left bank is more difficult - DTEK28.12.25, 10:07 • 1150 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyKyivKyiv region
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv