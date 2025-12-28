Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy

The Russian Federation continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers are without electricity, emergency blackouts are still in effect in parts of Kyiv and the region, the Ministry of Energy reported, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, the enemy continued attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in several regions of Ukraine. Repair crews are working to restore damaged equipment as soon as possible," the report says.

In Kyiv, electricity supply is gradually being restored to consumers who were cut off due to enemy shelling. The right bank of the city has already returned to blackout schedules, while emergency power outages continue on the left bank, the Ministry of Energy indicated.

In the Kyiv region, more than 19,000 consumers are still without electricity. Emergency power outages are also currently in effect there. Due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, more than 20,000 subscribers in the Chernihiv region remain without electricity, the ministry noted.

In other regions, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied.

"Unfortunately, Russia caused significant damage to the energy infrastructure of the region. Energy workers are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the shelling as soon as possible. Work continues around the clock," the report says.

Current blackout schedules and operational information are posted exclusively on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

