Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv granted the prosecutors' request, choosing a pre-trial detention measure for a 33-year-old resident of Rivne Oblast. The woman is suspected of a terrorist attack in the center of Lviv, which resulted in the death of a policewoman and injuries to more than 20 people.

Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail

A 33-year-old woman suspected of a terrorist attack in the center of Lviv has been remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv granted the motion of the prosecutors of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office. A 33-year-old resident of the Rivne region was remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

- the statement said.

Recall

On the night of February 22, two explosions occurred in the center of Lviv. Previously, the "102" line received a report of a break-in at a store on Danylushyna Street, 20, in Lviv. After the patrol police crew arrived at the scene, an explosion occurred. Upon the arrival of the second crew, another explosion occurred. As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed and more than 20 people were injured.

Perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Lviv were recruited via Telegram, the organization of the attack is Russian - Zelenskyy22.02.26, 20:08 • 4804 views

Law enforcement officers managed to quickly identify the person involved in the terrorist attack. The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Staryi Sambir.

On the same day, she was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act that led to the death of a person, and illegal handling of weapons.

Terrorist attack in Lviv: 33-year-old woman notified of suspicion, involvement of Russian representatives being established22.02.26, 19:57 • 26960 views

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies