02:20 PM
Popular news
Publications
Gold

Perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Lviv were recruited via Telegram, the organization of the attack is Russian - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Lviv were recruited via Telegram, and the organization of the attack is Russian. As a result of two explosions, 25 people were injured, and one policewoman was killed.

Perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Lviv were recruited via Telegram, the organization of the attack is Russian - Zelenskyy

The perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Lviv were recruited through Telegram. The organization of the terrorist attack is Russian. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Today, there were several reports from the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Minister Ihor Klymenko, and other law enforcement officers – regarding the investigation of the terrorist attack in Lviv. It is difficult to choose another qualification – it was indeed a terrorist attack, cynical and brutal. Two explosions, the second one when emergency services arrived at the scene. 25 people were injured. Unfortunately, one person, a police officer, died; she was 23 years old. My condolences to her family and friends. Currently, all those who were injured are receiving assistance. Among the injured, there are serious cases, doctors are doing everything possible to save lives 

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, the circumstances of this terrorist attack are currently being fully analyzed. Many facts are already available.

The perpetrators were recruited through Telegram. The organization of the terrorist attack is Russian. The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine will present the details to the public 

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, the President instructed today to work out such measures and responses to prevent similar crimes. Law enforcement officers already have some experience in countering this. Dozens of similar situations have been prevented. Ukrainian law enforcement officers constantly counter such recruitments.

And there needs to be more activity and more involvement from the communities themselves, the involvement of local leaders, government institutions, everyone, to reduce Russian capabilities for organizing terrorist attacks and sabotage in the Ukrainian rear at all levels. We have intelligence data that the Russians are going to continue to do such things, such actual attacks on Ukrainians. People need more protection 

- the Head of State summarized.

Terrorist attack in Lviv: 33-year-old woman notified of suspicion, involvement of Russian representatives being established22.02.26, 19:57 • 220 views

Recall

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old police officer died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".

Subsequently, the number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people.

Later, a woman was detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack on Danylyshyna Street, 20. As a result of the explosion, 25 people were injured.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv