Terrorist attack in Lviv: 33-year-old woman notified of suspicion, involvement of Russian representatives being established

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1810 views

A 33-year-old resident of Kostopil, Rivne region, has been notified of suspicion of committing a terrorist act in Lviv. As a result of the explosions, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed and more than 20 people were injured.

Terrorist attack in Lviv: 33-year-old woman notified of suspicion, involvement of Russian representatives being established

The detained 33-year-old woman has been notified of suspicion of committing a terrorist act in Lviv, which resulted in one death, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the detained 33-year-old resident of Kostopil, Rivne region, has been notified of suspicion of committing a terrorist act that led to a person's death, as well as illegal handling of weapons (Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the report says.

Details

As reported by Nazar Markiv, head of the department for supervision over the observance of laws by the regional security body, "the suspicion is based on objective evidence indicating that the detainee committed a terrorist act that took the life of a 23-year-old policewoman and injured more than 20 other people."

Terrorist attack in Lviv: 12 victims remain in hospitals, two in very serious condition

Investigative actions are currently underway with the detainee. Searches have been conducted at her places of residence and stay. Evidence of illegal activity has been seized.

All urgent investigative actions are carried out with the participation of prosecutors who coordinate the course of the investigation.

A petition is being prepared for the court to choose a preventive measure for the woman in the form of detention without the right to bail.

Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - video of bomb planting released

Add

Two explosions occurred in the center of Lviv on the night of February 22.

It was established that the day before, between 23:00 and 23:30, two improvised explosive devices were planted at 20 Danylyshyna Street. According to the investigation, this was done by a resident of Rivne region, who had been temporarily living in Lviv since September.

Around 00:30, a call was received on the "102" line from Kharkiv region from a person already identified by the investigation with information about an alleged break-in at a store on Danylyshyna Street. After the police crew arrived, an explosion occurred, and after the arrival of the second crew, another one.

After planting the explosive devices, the woman fled in a taxi. The explosives were likely activated remotely.

Perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv detained in Sambir while fleeing the region

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Staryi Sambir.

The involvement of representatives of the Russian Federation in the terrorist attack is being established.

There is every reason to believe that the terrorist attack in Lviv was committed by Russia - Klymenko

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Search
War in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Lviv