Perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv detained in Sambir while fleeing the region

The perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv was detained in the city of Sambir while attempting to leave the territory of the Lviv region. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Hlahola, according to UNN.

Details

According to his information, the detainee is a citizen of Ukraine who came to Lviv region from another region. It has been preliminarily established that she made the explosive device herself according to clear online instructions from FSB curators who recruited her. In parallel, investigative actions are ongoing in another region outside the Lviv region. Final details are awaiting official confirmation.

Also, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that utility services have already begun cleaning up the area at the site of the terrorist attack. According to him, residents of damaged buildings will receive compensation, businesses will be provided with vouchers, and all victims are in medical facilities and receiving the necessary assistance.

25 people sought medical attention. Three of them are in serious condition in intensive care. Unfortunately, Viktoria, one of the first to respond to the call, died. My condolences to her family. Russia, in addition to Shahed and missile attacks, also resorts to terrorist acts to intimidate people. - noted the mayor of Lviv.

In addition, a photo of the detainee without blur appeared online.

Recall

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old policewoman died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".

Subsequently, the number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people.

Later, a woman was detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack on Danylushyna Street, 20. As a result of the explosion, 25 people were injured.