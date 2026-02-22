$43.270.00
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 19686 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 31696 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 28382 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 47859 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 46750 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 38379 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 36485 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 29058 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 25419 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv detained in Sambir while fleeing the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv was detained in Sambir as she attempted to leave the Lviv region. She independently manufactured the explosive device using online instructions from FSB curators.

Perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv detained in Sambir while fleeing the region

The perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv was detained in the city of Sambir while attempting to leave the territory of the Lviv region. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Hlahola, according to UNN.

Details

According to his information, the detainee is a citizen of Ukraine who came to Lviv region from another region. It has been preliminarily established that she made the explosive device herself according to clear online instructions from FSB curators who recruited her. In parallel, investigative actions are ongoing in another region outside the Lviv region. Final details are awaiting official confirmation.

Also, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that utility services have already begun cleaning up the area at the site of the terrorist attack. According to him, residents of damaged buildings will receive compensation, businesses will be provided with vouchers, and all victims are in medical facilities and receiving the necessary assistance.

25 people sought medical attention. Three of them are in serious condition in intensive care. Unfortunately, Viktoria, one of the first to respond to the call, died. My condolences to her family. Russia, in addition to Shahed and missile attacks, also resorts to terrorist acts to intimidate people.

- noted the mayor of Lviv.

In addition, a photo of the detainee without blur appeared online.

Recall

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old policewoman died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".

Subsequently, the number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people.

Later, a woman was detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack on Danylushyna Street, 20. As a result of the explosion, 25 people were injured.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv