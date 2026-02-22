Terrorist attack in Lviv: 12 victims remain in hospitals, two in very serious condition

All the victims of the terrorist attack in Lviv were servicemen who responded to the call. Except for one teenager who lives nearby. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, who added that 12 injured people are in hospitals, two of them in very serious condition, UNN reports.

As of now, there are 12 people in our hospitals who were injured during the terrorist attack. Two of them are in very serious condition. - Sadovyi reported.

In addition, the mayor voiced two facts "to shut up all bots and stop any speculation in this direction."

First. All the victims are servicemen who responded to the call. Except for one teenager who lives nearby. Second. This is not a "business dispute." This is an enemy special operation, the purpose of which is to kill as many law enforcement officers as possible. - Sadovyi added.

The mayor of Lviv also called on the SBU to take into account the opinions of all commentators. If you discard bot farms, there are many interesting accounts there.

Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased police officer Viktoria Shpylka. The Lviv community mourns with you. - Sadovyi summarized.

Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - video of bomb planting released

Recall

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old police officer died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".

Subsequently, the number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people.

Later, a woman was detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack on Danylushyna Street, 20. As a result of the explosion, 25 people were injured.