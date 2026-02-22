Terrorist attack in Lviv: 12 victims remain in hospitals, two in very serious condition

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
02:20 PM • 10139 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 14908 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 19029 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 34837 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 44557 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 37585 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 60725 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 62482 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41213 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38276 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.8m/s
84%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Dmytro Razumkov's house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22VideoFebruary 22, 07:04 AM • 19501 views
The number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people after the explosions on February 22PhotoFebruary 22, 07:19 AM • 9272 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changed train routes after the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22February 22, 07:37 AM • 12598 views
"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damagePhotoVideo12:22 PM • 14043 views
Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot dead02:55 PM • 10870 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 71506 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 81103 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 90366 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 103015 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 141073 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Lviv
Sumy Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 33574 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 35948 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 36674 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 28227 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 30760 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Gold

Terrorist attack in Lviv: 12 victims remain in hospitals, two in very serious condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

12 victims of the terrorist attack are in Lviv hospitals, two of them in very serious condition. All victims are servicemen, except for one teenager who lives nearby.

Terrorist attack in Lviv: 12 victims remain in hospitals, two in very serious condition

All the victims of the terrorist attack in Lviv were servicemen who responded to the call. Except for one teenager who lives nearby. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, who added that 12 injured people are in hospitals, two of them in very serious condition, UNN reports.

As of now, there are 12 people in our hospitals who were injured during the terrorist attack. Two of them are in very serious condition.

- Sadovyi reported.

In addition, the mayor voiced two facts "to shut up all bots and stop any speculation in this direction."

First. All the victims are servicemen who responded to the call. Except for one teenager who lives nearby. Second. This is not a "business dispute." This is an enemy special operation, the purpose of which is to kill as many law enforcement officers as possible.

- Sadovyi added.

The mayor of Lviv also called on the SBU to take into account the opinions of all commentators. If you discard bot farms, there are many interesting accounts there.

Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased police officer Viktoria Shpylka. The Lviv community mourns with you.

- Sadovyi summarized.

Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - video of bomb planting released22.02.26, 15:04 • 4372 views

Recall

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old police officer died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".

Subsequently, the number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people.

Later, a woman was detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack on Danylushyna Street, 20. As a result of the explosion, 25 people were injured.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv