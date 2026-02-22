Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - video of bomb planting released

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The National Police released a video showing the moment improvised explosive devices were planted in the center of Lviv. A 33-year-old resident of Rivne region was detained on suspicion of committing a terrorist act. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, the incident occurred around 00:30 in the central part of Lviv. As a result of the explosion, a 23-year-old policewoman died. Another 25 people sustained injuries of varying severity, 11 of whom were hospitalized. Six law enforcement officers are in critical condition.

The detainee was identified as a 33-year-old resident of Rivne region. According to the investigation, following instructions from a so-called "curator" of Russian special services, she personally manufactured improvised explosive devices and installed them in pre-determined locations.

It was preliminarily established that improvised explosive devices, which were placed in trash cans, exploded. The published video from surveillance cameras captured the moment the explosives were planted and became one of the key pieces of evidence in the investigation.

Operatives and investigators of the Lviv police, criminal analysis officers, forensic experts, explosive ordnance disposal specialists, dog handlers, and other specialized services were involved in solving the crime. After the terrorist act, law enforcement immediately launched a large-scale special operation.

As a result of joint actions by police and border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment, the suspect's whereabouts were established within several hours. The woman was detained in the controlled border area of the city of Staryi Sambir while attempting to escape.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine. The suspect faces the most severe punishment - up to life imprisonment.

Recall

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko arrived in Lviv, where he stated that the terrorist act was likely organized by Russian special services. The suspect was detained within 10 hours thanks to surveillance cameras.