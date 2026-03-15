Oil prices to continue rising due to threat of attacks on Persian Gulf energy infrastructure - Reuters

Aramco oil field in Emp-Quarter, Shaybah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters

Global oil prices may continue to rise at the beginning of the new week due to the escalation of the war between the US, Israel, and Iran. Analysts warn that the market is reacting to the risks of strikes on key energy infrastructure in the Middle East. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

One of the main factors remains the de facto blocking of the Strait of Hormuz - a strategic route through which about 20% of global oil supplies pass. Because of this, Brent and US WTI oil futures have already jumped by more than 40% since the beginning of the month and reached their highest levels since 2022.

Market fears new attacks

Tensions escalated after US President Donald Trump threatened new strikes on the Iranian oil hub on Kharg Island. In response, Tehran announced its readiness for further retaliatory steps.

Experts note that further escalation could jeopardize important energy facilities in the region. Among the most vulnerable are oil terminals and refineries in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which could further limit global supplies.

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