Fujairah Port in UAE resumes oil transshipment after drone attack

Oil transshipment operations in one of the key ports of the United Arab Emirates – Fujairah – have resumed after a drone attack and fire, which previously led to a temporary halt in exports. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources familiar with the situation, terminal operations resumed after the fire was extinguished on Sunday morning. Officials from the port and the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. have not publicly commented on the situation.

Strategic oil export route

The incident occurred after a drone was intercepted over the port on Saturday. According to the Fujairah press center, drone debris fell on the facility and caused a fire.

Iran issued an evacuation warning from UAE ports and attacked Fujairah with drones

The port of Fujairah is of strategic importance for UAE energy exports, as it is located outside the Strait of Hormuz. Through an oil pipeline to this port, the country can supply oil bypassing the strait, which has recently been threatened by the war between the US, Israel, and Iran.

Part of oil transshipment operations at Fujairah port in UAE halted after drone attack and fire - Media