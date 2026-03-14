Part of oil transshipment operations at Fujairah port in UAE halted after drone attack and fire - Media

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Some oil transshipment operations have been suspended in the emirate of Fujairah, a major bunkering hub in the United Arab Emirates, citing industry and trade sources, after a fire broke out there on Saturday, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The fire occurred after debris fell during a drone interception, but no casualties were reported, the emirate's media office said.

It is added that civil defense forces are taking measures to localize the fire.

Authorities did not provide any information about reports of suspended operations.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that some oil transshipment operations at the port of Fujairah, outside the Strait of Hormuz, were suspended after a drone attack and fire.

Abu Dhabi's state oil giant ADNOC, which operates in the emirate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, ADNOC shut down its Ruwais refinery in response to a fire at a facility in the complex after a drone strike, a source familiar with the situation said, leading to further disruptions to energy infrastructure due to the US-Israel war against Iran.

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