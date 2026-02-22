There is every reason to believe that the terrorist attack in Lviv was committed by Russia - Klymenko

Photo: t.me/Klymenko_MVS

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko urgently arrived in Lviv after receiving information about a terrorist attack that injured law enforcement officers and National Guardsmen. He reported this following a working trip, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at this moment, the investigation has grounds to believe that the terrorist attack was organized by Russian special services with the involvement of recruited citizens of Ukraine.

There are all grounds to believe that the crime was committed at the behest of Russia. It is not the first time that the enemy has deliberately created deadly traps for Ukrainian law enforcement officers and used our recruited citizens in the process. - Klymenko stated.

He reported that he had already heard the initial results of the investigation. Video surveillance systems played a decisive role in establishing the circumstances of the crime.

Videos from surveillance cameras allowed for quickly tracing the route of the saboteur and recording the moment the explosive device was planted. Video monitoring systems once again proved their effectiveness in investigating crimes. - the minister noted.

According to him, the alleged perpetrator of the terrorist attack was detained in less than 24 hours.

The suspect was detained 10 hours after the explosion. - he clarified.

Klymenko also reported that he visited the wounded law enforcement officers and National Guard servicemen in the hospital, who arrived at the scene after the first explosion and became the next victims of the terrorist attack.

All injured are receiving qualified medical care. I wish them a speedy recovery. - added the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Currently, the joint work of law enforcement agencies to investigate the terrorist attack continues.

Recall

The perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv was detained in Sambir as she tried to leave the Lviv region. She independently manufactured the explosive device using online instructions from FSB curators.