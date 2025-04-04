Serhiy, the hero of the scandalous show who married a student, recorded a video message from the front. He explained that his wife initiated the filming and spoke about his dismissal from school due to the scandal.
A 39-year-old woman is suspected of stealing items from the grave of Nazariy Hryntsevych, the youngest defender of "Azovstal". She faces up to three years of imprisonment.
The "DobroDiy" Foundation has handed over two Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Navara cars to the "Typhoon" unit. The cars are equipped with Starlink, the project cost is over 1 million UAH.
The government has extended the «Contract 18-24» program to the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Medical examination has been simplified and the list of positions for Ukrainians aged 18-24 has been expanded.
At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region, causing fires in garages and damage to houses. One person was injured, rescuers quickly eliminated the consequences.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the rank of brigadier general to colonels Anton Verkhovenko and Valentyn Ostryzhny on the Day of the National Guard.
March 26 is the Day of the National Guard, the Day of Document Freedom, "Purple" Epilepsy Day and the Leavetaking of the Annunciation. In the folk tradition, it is St. Basil's Day; if it rains, there will be many mushrooms.
The mintage of the commemorative circulation coin "National Guard of Ukraine" is up to 10 million pieces, of which a portion of the mintage (520,000 pieces) will be formed into specially designed rolls.
The Cabinet approved the terms of privatization of "Ukrbud" and "Sumykhimprom", it is planned to raise UAH 1. 5 billion. The starting price of "Ukrbud" is 262.6 million, "Sumykhimprom" - 1.158 billion.
Draft law No. 10311, which allowed the National Guard to use weapons against protesters, has been removed from the agenda. The Ministry of Internal Affairs was unable to refute criticism regarding the expansion of powers.
The "Contract 18-24" program, which provides for the payment of UAH 1 million to volunteers, will be extended to units of the National Guard and the State Border Service. Zelensky emphasized the importance of supporting young volunteers.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that the changes to the law on the National Guard will not expand powers, but will streamline their activities. It is also indicated that the list of special means proposed in the draft law is already in use.
The "Contract 18-24" project of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is being expanded to include an additional 11 brigades of the Armed Forces and the National Guard. Military units will join the program.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported draft law No. 10311, which allows the National Guard to use special means to stop mass riots. The use of batons, electroshockers and sound and light grenades is permitted.
Fighters of the 6th battalion of the 12th "Azov" brigade conducted a successful "Earthquake" operation, blowing up the positions of the Russians near Pokrovsk. The task was completed without losses, the soldiers returned from the operation.
SBI employees are conducting searches of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, who may have given false testimony in favor of ex-judge Tandyra, the perpetrator of the fatal accident at the checkpoint.
As a result of the Russian attack in Odesa, fuel tanks, a private house, and a warehouse with children's toys caught fire. More than 100 rescuers worked on eliminating the consequences, and there are no casualties.
From November 29, 2024, to March 1, 2025, nearly 21,100 servicemen returned to duty. The largest number of fighters returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the Border Service.
The President of Ukraine signed Decree No. 138 on awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Vladyslav Stotskyi. The senior lieutenant received the award for personal courage, heroism and selfless service to the Ukrainian people.
Unidentified persons poured paint on the memorial plaque of fallen soldier Yevhen Loginov in the Liski neighborhood. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Hooliganism” and are looking for witnesses to the incident.
The 31st Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine has received a remotely piloted Gulliver ground platform. The drone is capable of performing mining, demining, logistics, evacuation of the wounded and destruction of targets behind enemy lines.
A modern cinema space for watching Ukrainian films has been opened in a medical rehabilitation center in Vinnytsia region. This is the fifth such facility to be equipped as part of the Cinema for Victory National Tour.
The government approved the Priority Action Plan for 2025, which contains 392 tasks for ministries and agencies. The plan includes European integration commitments, cooperation with the IMF, and modernization of public services.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a mandatory polygraph test for foreigners who want to serve under contract in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Special Transport Service. The Center for Recruiting Foreigners has been officially authorized to conduct such tests.
The government has approved a draft presidential decree on reforming military service in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Security Service. The document provides for the abolition of conscript service, new rules for contracts and military rotation.
In Khmelnytsky, the SBU detained a 32-year-old drug addicted Russian agent who was collecting data on military facilities for a terrorist attack. The detainee faces life imprisonment for high treason under martial law.
As a result of the 61st exchange of prisoners, 150 servicemen returned to Ukraine, including the defenders of Mariupol and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The total number of people released since the beginning of the invasion has reached 4131.
Five Ukrainian soldiers with injuries and amputated limbs have climbed Kilimanjaro. The servicemen reached the height of 5895 meters after four months of training.
The pilots of the Chervona Kalyna brigade used a drone to fix the Ukrainian flag on a tower in the occupied territory of Donetsk region. This symbolic gesture demonstrates the indomitable Ukrainian spirit and confidence in victory.
A deputy of the city council in Kirovohrad region and his accomplices organized the supply of low-quality clothing for the army. The fraud with military uniforms caused the state losses of over UAH 21 million.