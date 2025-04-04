National Guard of Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3108 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11373 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54011 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195208 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112989 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374407 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299786 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212191 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243356 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254699 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115767 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 195208 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374407 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246500 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299786 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9832 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33841 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61758 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47863 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118214 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

National Guard of Ukraine

News by theme

A computer science teacher from the reality show "Pregnant at 16" went to serve in the Armed Forces

Serhiy, the hero of the scandalous show who married a student, recorded a video message from the front. He explained that his wife initiated the filming and spoke about his dismissal from school due to the scandal.

Society • 01:13 PM • 5698 views

Woman from Vinnytsia received a suspicion for theft from the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal" "Hryinka"

A 39-year-old woman is suspected of stealing items from the grave of Nazariy Hryntsevych, the youngest defender of "Azovstal". She faces up to three years of imprisonment.

Society • April 2, 08:19 AM • 12301 views

The "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange has handed over two SUVs with Starlink to the "Typhoon" National Guard unit

The "DobroDiy" Foundation has handed over two Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Navara cars to the "Typhoon" unit. The cars are equipped with Starlink, the project cost is over 1 million UAH.

Society • April 2, 08:12 AM • 8409 views

"Contract 18-24": the program has been extended to the National Guard and border guards

The government has extended the «Contract 18-24» program to the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Medical examination has been simplified and the list of positions for Ukrainians aged 18-24 has been expanded.

Society • April 1, 11:27 AM • 20669 views

Enemy attacks caused fires in Odesa region, one person was injured

At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region, causing fires in garages and damage to houses. One person was injured, rescuers quickly eliminated the consequences.

War • March 28, 05:53 AM • 171311 views

Zelensky awarded the rank of brigadier general to two national guardsmen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the rank of brigadier general to colonels Anton Verkhovenko and Valentyn Ostryzhny on the Day of the National Guard.

War • March 26, 02:08 PM • 29229 views

Day of the National Guard of Ukraine and the Leavetaking of the Annunciation: what else is celebrated on March 26

March 26 is the Day of the National Guard, the Day of Document Freedom, "Purple" Epilepsy Day and the Leavetaking of the Annunciation. In the folk tradition, it is St. Basil's Day; if it rains, there will be many mushrooms.

Society • March 26, 04:40 AM • 214488 views

The NBU has issued a new commemorative coin dedicated to the National Guard

The mintage of the commemorative circulation coin "National Guard of Ukraine" is up to 10 million pieces, of which a portion of the mintage (520,000 pieces) will be formed into specially designed rolls.

Society • March 25, 04:14 PM • 38435 views

The government has approved the terms of privatization of "Ukrbud" and "Sumykhimprom": it is planned to raise up to UAH 1.5 billion

The Cabinet approved the terms of privatization of "Ukrbud" and "Sumykhimprom", it is planned to raise UAH 1. 5 billion. The starting price of "Ukrbud" is 262.6 million, "Sumykhimprom" - 1.158 billion.

Economy • March 25, 11:50 AM • 21032 views

The Rada withdrew the law on expanding the powers of the National Guard regarding weapons from consideration

Draft law No. 10311, which allowed the National Guard to use weapons against protesters, has been removed from the agenda. The Ministry of Internal Affairs was unable to refute criticism regarding the expansion of powers.

Society • March 24, 10:34 PM • 10407 views

Zelensky announced the expansion of the "Contract 18-24" program: it is planned to involve the National Guard and border guards

The "Contract 18-24" program, which provides for the payment of UAH 1 million to volunteers, will be extended to units of the National Guard and the State Border Service. Zelensky emphasized the importance of supporting young volunteers.

War • March 24, 07:20 PM • 14501 views

MIA explained the changes to the law regarding the use of batons and electroshockers by the National Guard

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that the changes to the law on the National Guard will not expand powers, but will streamline their activities. It is also indicated that the list of special means proposed in the draft law is already in use.

Society • March 22, 09:18 AM • 22444 views

The "Contract 18-24" project will be expanded to 11 AFU brigades

The "Contract 18-24" project of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is being expanded to include an additional 11 brigades of the Armed Forces and the National Guard. Military units will join the program.

War • March 22, 01:15 AM • 16870 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the draft law on the use of weapons by the National Guard during mass riots: details

The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported draft law No. 10311, which allows the National Guard to use special means to stop mass riots. The use of batons, electroshockers and sound and light grenades is permitted.

Society • March 21, 12:04 PM • 14068 views

"Azov" warriors devastatingly liquidated the positions of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction: video of the "Earthquake" operation

Fighters of the 6th battalion of the 12th "Azov" brigade conducted a successful "Earthquake" operation, blowing up the positions of the Russians near Pokrovsk. The task was completed without losses, the soldiers returned from the operation.

War • March 17, 02:45 AM • 22857 views

SBI is conducting searches of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in connection with the case of ex-judge Tandyra

SBI employees are conducting searches of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, who may have given false testimony in favor of ex-judge Tandyra, the perpetrator of the fatal accident at the checkpoint.

Politics • March 14, 09:16 AM • 38360 views

Night attack by the Russian Federation on Odesa: the consequences have been shown

As a result of the Russian attack in Odesa, fuel tanks, a private house, and a warehouse with children's toys caught fire. More than 100 rescuers worked on eliminating the consequences, and there are no casualties.

War • March 11, 06:59 AM • 27455 views

DBR: over 21 thousand fighters have returned to the military from the SVC

From November 29, 2024, to March 1, 2025, nearly 21,100 servicemen returned to duty. The largest number of fighters returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the Border Service.

War • March 3, 03:38 PM • 16854 views

President awards the title of Hero of Ukraine to Lieutenant Stotskyi

The President of Ukraine signed Decree No. 138 on awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Vladyslav Stotskyi. The senior lieutenant received the award for personal courage, heroism and selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

War • February 26, 06:55 PM • 36927 views

In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier

Unidentified persons poured paint on the memorial plaque of fallen soldier Yevhen Loginov in the Liski neighborhood. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Hooliganism” and are looking for witnesses to the incident.

Crimes and emergencies • February 25, 05:12 PM • 27021 views

“Gulliver” saves lives: a unique ground drone has entered service with the National Guard

The 31st Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine has received a remotely piloted Gulliver ground platform. The drone is capable of performing mining, demining, logistics, evacuation of the wounded and destruction of targets behind enemy lines.

War • February 20, 04:41 PM • 27686 views

“Watch Ukrainian!": a new cinema space for military undergoing treatment and rehabilitation has been opened in Vinnytsia region

A modern cinema space for watching Ukrainian films has been opened in a medical rehabilitation center in Vinnytsia region. This is the fifth such facility to be equipped as part of the Cinema for Victory National Tour.

Society • February 19, 02:59 PM • 23524 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Priority Action Plan for 2025

The government approved the Priority Action Plan for 2025, which contains 392 tasks for ministries and agencies. The plan includes European integration commitments, cooperation with the IMF, and modernization of public services.

Economy • February 18, 12:52 PM • 24802 views

Polygraph for foreigners in the Armed Forces: the government approved new rules

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a mandatory polygraph test for foreigners who want to serve under contract in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Special Transport Service. The Center for Recruiting Foreigners has been officially authorized to conduct such tests.

Politics • February 11, 11:50 AM • 21484 views

Rotations, new contract rules, abolition of conscription: Ukraine plans to change military service rules

The government has approved a draft presidential decree on reforming military service in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Security Service. The document provides for the abolition of conscript service, new rules for contracts and military rotation.

War • February 7, 02:58 PM • 128910 views

Khmelnytskyi: SBU detains Russian agent preparing terrorist attack near units of the Defense Forces

In Khmelnytsky, the SBU detained a 32-year-old drug addicted Russian agent who was collecting data on military facilities for a terrorist attack. The detainee faces life imprisonment for high treason under martial law.

War • February 7, 08:36 AM • 32548 views

More than 4 thousand Ukrainian citizens have already been returned from captivity

As a result of the 61st exchange of prisoners, 150 servicemen returned to Ukraine, including the defenders of Mariupol and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The total number of people released since the beginning of the invasion has reached 4131.

Society • February 5, 03:32 PM • 34317 views

Ukrainian soldiers conquer Mount Kilimanjaro after injuries and amputations

Five Ukrainian soldiers with injuries and amputated limbs have climbed Kilimanjaro. The servicemen reached the height of 5895 meters after four months of training.

Society • February 3, 12:58 PM • 23900 views

In Donetsk region, the National Guard fixed the Ukrainian flag on a tower controlled by the occupiers

The pilots of the Chervona Kalyna brigade used a drone to fix the Ukrainian flag on a tower in the occupied territory of Donetsk region. This symbolic gesture demonstrates the indomitable Ukrainian spirit and confidence in victory.

War • January 30, 11:36 AM • 23869 views

Kirovohrad city council deputy organizes scheme with military uniforms

A deputy of the city council in Kirovohrad region and his accomplices organized the supply of low-quality clothing for the army. The fraud with military uniforms caused the state losses of over UAH 21 million.

Crimes and emergencies • January 29, 09:46 AM • 24428 views