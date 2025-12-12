Were going to a match, but ended up in service: two players of the futsal club "Liubart" were mobilized in Odesa

In Odesa, two players of the futsal club "Liubart", Dmytro Romaniuk and Nazar Senyk, who arrived in the city for a match against "Tyre Expert", were mobilized. During a document check, it was established that Romaniuk and Senyk were subject to mobilization due to their age and had no deferment or reservation. The players were taken to the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC), and are currently preparing for basic general military training (BZVP) and subsequent service in the ranks of the National Guard of Ukraine. This was stated in the club's announcement, as reported by UNN.

Friends, probably a significant part of you already know about the mobilization of our players Dmytro Romaniuk and Nazar Senyk. The guys are preparing for BZVP and further service in the ranks of the National Guard of Ukraine. Let's tell you a little more detail. After arriving in Odesa by train (December 5), our team moved into a bus for transfer to the match venue to conduct a training session there. On the way to the sports complex, the car was stopped at a mobile checkpoint. All passengers' documents were checked, and as a result of the check, it was found that Romaniuk and Senyk were subject to mobilization due to their age and had no deferment or reservation - the club's statement reads.

It is reported that the players were taken to the TCC, but the next day they were allowed to participate in the match against "Tyre Expert".

After the game, they returned to the unit. Basic general military training and service in a designated NGU unit await the guys - added the club.

It should be noted that in the match against "Tyre Expert", "Liubart" lost 3:2, however, Romaniuk scored a goal.

Recall

The Kyiv TCC reported on the mobilization of former Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine national team footballer Denys Harmash. According to the institution's employees, "Harmash had no deferment or reservation, so he was mobilized." After communicating with recruiters, the athlete independently chose the unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in which he will serve.