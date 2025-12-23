AFU repelled a mechanized Russian assault in the Kostiantynivka direction: video

The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled another mechanized assault by Russian occupiers in the Kostiantynivka direction. This was reported by UNN with reference to the East Operational-Strategic Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On Monday, December 22, the Russians tried to break through the combat formations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Ivanopillia. Soldiers of the 28th separate mechanized brigade prevented this from happening, the report says.

The enemy used their maximally "armored" barn-tanks and about fifteen assault troops. But even on the approach to our positions, the occupiers were met with dense fire by the artillerymen of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Then the crews of the "Spalah" UAVs, Kurt&Company, R.V. of the 3rd battalion, pilots of the 2nd MB "Libertas", 1st battalion, as well as adjacent units took over. - stated the East Operational-Strategic Group.

As a result, Russian infantrymen, as well as tanks, were destroyed. The press service of the military group published a video of the repelled assault.

Warning, footage 18+!!!

Recall

Fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine repelled a Russian assault in the Dobropillia area in Donetsk region. 4 tanks were destroyed and 6 armored combat vehicles, 6 tanks, an armored personnel carrier, a quad bike were hit, and 4 occupiers were eliminated.