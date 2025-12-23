AFU repelled a mechanized Russian assault in the Kostiantynivka direction: video

$42.150.10
12:03 PM • 12119 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 12193 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 16197 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 11996 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 14714 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 21010 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37005 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52557 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82221 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44909 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Popular news
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 33649 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 18284 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russia: two districts affected, one dead and 3 injuredDecember 23, 06:57 AM • 6020 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 12362 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 8738 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 12121 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 16200 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 82221 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 61615 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 89974 views
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 8944 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 12458 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 22165 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 24500 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 46978 views
AFU repelled a mechanized Russian assault in the Kostiantynivka direction: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled a mechanized assault by Russian occupiers in the Kostiantynivka direction on December 22. Soldiers of the 28th separate mechanized brigade destroyed enemy infantry and tanks.

AFU repelled a mechanized Russian assault in the Kostiantynivka direction: video

The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled another mechanized assault by Russian occupiers in the Kostiantynivka direction. This was reported by UNN with reference to the East Operational-Strategic Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On Monday, December 22, the Russians tried to break through the combat formations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Ivanopillia. Soldiers of the 28th separate mechanized brigade prevented this from happening, the report says.

The enemy used their maximally "armored" barn-tanks and about fifteen assault troops. But even on the approach to our positions, the occupiers were met with dense fire by the artillerymen of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Then the crews of the "Spalah" UAVs, Kurt&Company, R.V. of the 3rd battalion, pilots of the 2nd MB "Libertas", 1st battalion, as well as adjacent units took over.

 - stated the East Operational-Strategic Group.

As a result, Russian infantrymen, as well as tanks, were destroyed. The press service of the military group published a video of the repelled assault.

Warning, footage 18+!!!

Recall

Fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine repelled a Russian assault in the Dobropillia area in Donetsk region. 4 tanks were destroyed and 6 armored combat vehicles, 6 tanks, an armored personnel carrier, a quad bike were hit, and 4 occupiers were eliminated.

Yevhen Ustimenko

